Automated Cloud Based Solutions Give Businesses a Competitive Advantage Says Transputec, a Leading Data Storage and Cloud Solutions Provider

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- With cloud-based data storage solutions organisations can avoid the expense of upfront infrastructure costs and employing specialist staff to keep their data and networks safe, instead, they can invest in growing their business. With a cloud-based solution, a business pays only for what they use and can easily scale up or down as required.



An already established business with multiple offices and users in multiple countries can benefit even further from storing their data in the cloud, one advantage a large organisation can gain from a cloud-based solution is that the data can be accessed around the clock, as it is required.



With the data storage solutions, that Transputec offer all data is encrypted to state of the art levels this means that it is always secure even when being transmitted.



On their cloud computing page Transputec offer “off the shelf services” such as Virtual Desktop, Cloud Servers, Cloud Backup and Cloud Document Management, the company say “as an established service provider with over 25 years IT Support Service experience, we are able to supplement our cloud computing services in ways which other cloud providers can't.”



Thanks to their extensive experience Transputec say that their consultants can work with a business to clarify exactly what they’re trying to achieve from a move to the cloud, their project team will then design, build and test the new world with the client.



About Transputec

Students from Imperial College London and Kings College London founded the company in 1984; it is today trusted by some of Britain’s foremost organisations and IT users, Transputec is proud to list The Ministry of Justice, Camelot and Danone among their client list to learn more about Transputec visit http://www.transputec.com/our-story/.