Surge in demand for technological advancements the cost of technologies has reduced substantially. Additionally, the adoption of medicine dispensers to eliminate the mistakes in consuming doses, which is boosting growth of the automated dispensing machine market.



The global Automated Dispensing Machine market was valued at USD 3.57 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.21 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Automated Dispensing Machines are computer controlled storage units for medications. These are also called Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinets (ADC). These machines are specially designed for hospitals and pharmacies. They allow medicines to be stored and dispensed at the point of care while controlling and tracking drug distribution.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study- Baxter, Pyxis Corporation, Omnicell, AcuDose, Capsa Solutions LLC, Accu-Chart Healthcare Systems Inc. and Pearson Medical Technologies.



Market Dynamics



Governments in several countries are launching support initiatives to deploy medical dispensing machines across institutes and pharmacies. Additionally, emerging need for real-time inventory tracking and automated distribution and order management machines are maximizing adoption of automatic dispensing machines. This is a key factor driving the growth of automated dispensing machine market.



Surge in the number of patients acquiring treatment from home remotely is anticipated to offer market growth opportunities during the forecast period.



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



In-patient

Out-patient



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospitals

Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Others



Key Coverage of the Automated Dispensing Machine Market:



Insightful information regarding the global Automated Dispensing Machine market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Automated Dispensing Machine market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Regional Analysis



Regionally, the market is estimated to hold maximum revenue share by the North American region owing to surge in the occurrence of chronic disorders and diseases in the region. In addition, increasing pressure on conventional pharmacies leads to the adoption of automated systems and boosting the market growth. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to swell at a robust CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing investment for adopting advanced medication practices in the region. Factors such as support initiatives implemented by governments to eliminate the medication errors and reduce the burden from traditional pharmacies are estimated to offer several opportunities for growth during the analysis period.



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



