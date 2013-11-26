Automated Drupal Forum Migration: New Opportunity with CMS2CMS

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- CMS2CMS, an automated forum and website migration service, announces the new possibility of forum conversion. The owners of web pages will be pleased to know that from now on they have an amazing opportunity to migrate their Drupal Forum to other platforms in a fully automated and accurate manner.



CMS2CMS service presents the new possibilities for the forum owners. Those who want to convert their current discussion board to the new one are able to do that now. This online converter will provide them with the opportunity to migrate their Drupal Forum to phpBB, vBulletin, WordPress and others. Moreover, the switch includes the conversion of many items which makes this tool even more popular among website owners who plan to migrate their for data.



If to analyse Drupal Forum, then it should be mentioned that it is necessary for users to have coding skills due to its similarity to Drupal CMS platform. That is why, CMS2CMS team has been constantly working to satisfy the clients’ needs and as the result, the boards owners are able to perform Drupal Forum conversion easily and fast without spending time on writing the codes.



The Items Which Can Be Migrated from Drupal Forum



Forums/Categories - the hierarchy and relations between the items are preserved;

Posts/Replies - the author, content, subject, publishing date and other post data is moved from Drupal Forum;

Topics/Threads - all the topics and the attached information are migrated as well;

Users - username, email, personal details, signature and other information;

Tags - tags corresponding to a certain post;

Images - the images are moved with the posts;

Attachments - media that are attached to the posts, like PDF files, videos, MP3 files.



The Essential Features of the Migration with CMS2CMS



Coding Skills are not Required

CMS2CMS migration service offers its users an easy-to-use wizard with the help of which it is not necessary to have any coding knowledge.



Time Saving - 15 Min Procedure

Due to the fact that this tool is web based, there is no need to install any software. That is why, with this service the migration lasts approximately 15 minutes.



Free Demo Migration Possibility

CMS2CMS online converter offers its users the possibility of a Free Demo Migration. The website owners will be able to see how the system works and estimate the conversion process.



Here it is possible to find more information about Drupal Forum migration: http://www.cms2cms.com/supported-cms/drupal-forum/



About CMS2CMS

CMS2CMS is the automated migration tool that allows its users to migrate their website content from one CMS platform to another as well as supports migration of data between forum platforms. The main goal of this online service is make the migration process fast and flawless for any user, whether they are experts or non technically savvy.



Media contact

CMS2CMS

support@cms2cms.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

http://www.cms2cms.com