Automated External Defibrillator Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Over the recent years, global automated external defibrillators (AED) have witnessed double digit growth rate owing to the factors such as aging population and rising incidences of various cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, advancement in medical technology and widespread availability of medical services for patients suffering from SCA are some of the major drivers for this market. A Cardiovascular disease such as sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is one of the major disorders affecting the population worldwide. SCA is a condition in which the heart unexpectedly and suddenly stops functioning or beating which ultimately leads to the stoppage of blood supply to the brain and other vital organs.



Many patients (about 95%) who suffer from SCA die within a minute. This arrest is due to a disturbed heat rhythm called ventricular fibrillation. To treat such diseases a portable electronic device named Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is used to check the heart rhythm or enable diagnosis of potential life threatening cardiac arrests of ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation in patients. It works on the principle of application of electrical therapy which stops the arrhythmia by re-establishing an effective rhythm.



By technology, the AED market is segmented into Semi-automated and automated external defibrillators. The Implantable/Internal Cardiac Defibrillators segment is one of the largest segments whereas External Cardiac Defibrillators is one of the fastest growing segments. The growth in External Cardiac Defibrillators is due to increased awareness in the US healthcare system. The end-user market for AED consists of Pre-hospitals, Hospitals, Public access and other alternate care market. Among all geographical regions, North America accounts for a larger share of the Global AED market followed by Europe and China. Asia-Pacific region is also one of the fastest growing regions.



Some of the major players in this market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Defibtech LLC, Biotronik GmbH & Co. KG, Cardiac Science Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, St. Jude Medical Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., HeartSine Technologies Inc., Sorin SpA, Medtronic Inc., Welch Allyn and Philips Healthcare.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



