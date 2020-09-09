Automated External Defibrillator Market Growing Due to Rising Geriatric Population and Cardiac Disease Prevalence

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- According to a report by P&S Intelligence, the global automated external defibrillator market was valued at $1,476.0 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $3,991.5 million by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2020–2030 (forecast period).



The key driver behind the advancement of the market is the rising occurrence of cardiac diseases, especially among the geriatric population. AED is a lightweight, portable device, which is used to deliver a shock to the heart, to stop an irregular heart beat (arrhythmia) and bring back the sinus rhythm, after a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).



Request to view sample of this market research at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automated-external-defibrillator-market/report-sample



The increasing population of the elderly is one of the most significant factors driving the automated external defibrillator (AED) market. Globally, it has been witnessed that the U.S. has the fastest growing geriatric population, after China and Japan, and, the major cause of mortality in the elderly is coronary heart disease (CHD). Thus, the growing number of the elderly has increased the demand for AEDs, and it is projected that the need for various types of such equipment would further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The objective of this research includes;



- Future potential of the automated external defibrillator (AED) market market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030

- Major factors driving the automated external defibrillator (AED) market market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential

- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings

- Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders

- Major players operating in the market and their service offerings



A significant trend being observed around the world is the growing focus on the installation of AEDs in public places. These life-saving devices are being installed in public places, such as schools, colleges, railway stations, airports, and malls, in the wake of the increasing prevalence of cardiac emergencies. Many organizations in the U.S. are taking the initiative to install public-access defibrillators (PADs), to provide people suffering from SCA or arrythmias with immediate help, thereby leading to the growth of automated external defibrillator (AED) market.



Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market Research Report - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automated-external-defibrillator-market



The automated external defibrillator (AED) market is competitive in nature, and the existing players are adopting various strategic measures, such as product launches, and mergers and acquisitions, to maintain their position in the market. The strategies are helping companies develop innovative and advanced the AEDs to assist the public, which automatically increases the focus of healthcare professionals and patients on using them. Thus, the demand for upgrading the technology and introducing advanced products is boosting the market growth prospects.



Globally, North America is projected to account for the largest revenue share in the automated external defibrillator (AED) market in 2030. This can be attributed to the existence of established players in the market, rising geriatric population, and increasing awareness among people about the usage of AEDs during a cardiac arrest. Other regions, such as Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East and Africa (MEA), also hold considerable shares in the market.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



By Type



Wearable

Non-Wearable

By Technology



Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

By Patient Type



Adult

Pediatric

By End User



Hospitals, Clinics, and Cardiac Centers

Pre-Hospital Care and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Providers

Public Access Settings

Homecare Settings

Others



Related Reports



Italy Online Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/italy-online-automated-external-defibrillator-aed-market-forecast



External Defibrillator Market: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/external-defibrillator-market-report