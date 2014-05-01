Automated External Defibrillator Market Worth $930 Million by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The global automated external defibrillator market was worth $616million in the year 2012. Increasing incidences of cardiovascular disease, growing awareness about the lifesaving potential of AED, increasing installation of public access AEDs, and advancing technology are accelerating the growth of this market.



This report analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Japan, Asia, and Rest of the World.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automated-external-defibrillator-market-549.html



Browse 47 market data tables and 9 figures spread through 125 pages and in-depth TOC on “Automated External Defibrillator Market”.



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



The automated external defibrillator (AED) market is divided into two segments, namely, semi-automated and fully automated. Both types are available at nearly same cost and are equally efficient in saving lives, although they function differently. Based on end-users, the AED market is classified into five categories, namely, hospitals, pre-hospital, public access, alternate care, and home.



Request Sample: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=549



North America was the largest market, followed by Japan and Europe. However, North America and Japan are likely to grow at lower CAGRs compared to the Asian market due to an intense competition and certain amount of saturation in the market. The Asian market is poised to register maximum growth over the next five years, owing to the increasing installation of public access AEDs.



Inquiry Before Buying: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=549



The market for AED has become very dynamic, with companies in this segment adopting growth strategies of collaborations, agreements, and acquisitions. Untapped emerging markets and home defibrillators represent vast opportunities for key players in this market.



Key players in the AED market are Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), Cardiac Science (U.S.), ZOLL Medical Corporation (U.S.), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Physio-Control (U.S.), Defibtech (U.S.), HeartSine Technologies (U.S.), and Schiller (Switzerland).



Browse related reports:

Diagnostic Imaging Market by X-ray Systems (Digital, Analog, Portable), Computed Tomography, Ultrasound Imaging Systems (2D, 3D, 4D, Doppler), MRI Machines (Closed & Open), and Nuclear Imaging Systems (SPECT, PET, PET/CT) - Global Forecasts to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/diagnostic-imaging-market-411.html



Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market - by Type (Biosensor, Image sensor, Accelerometer), Monitoring (Smart Pill, Pulse Oximeter), Diagnostic (Capsule Endoscope, Blood Glucose Strip), Therapeutic (Insulin pump, Dialysis) - Global Forecast to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/disposable-medical-devices-sensors-market-1259.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, healthcare IT, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: http://www.sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets