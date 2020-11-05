Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Automated Fare Collection Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automated Fare Collection Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automated Fare Collection Systems Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Advanced Card Systems Ltd. (Hong Kong), Thales Group (France), Omron Corporation (Japan), Vix Technology (United Kingdom), Samsung (South Korea), GMV (Spain), NIPPON SIGNAL CO., LTD (Japan), NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. (Netherlands)



Brief Overview on Automated Fare Collection Systems

Automated fare collection system refers to the automated ticketing system used to analyze passenger flow records for public transport. Fare collection and ticket issued play an important role in the proper management of the overall transportation system. Automated fare collection system reduces the risk of fraud from both transport companies and customers end. Some of the features of the automated fare collection systems are it is real-time data collection of riderâ€™s data, transaction, security, effective management of the collected funds, and others. Increasing demand for public transports from the public worldwide driving the demand for automated fare collection system



Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Near-Field Communication, Magnetic Stripes, OCR, Smart Card, Other), Application (Transport & Logistic, Media & Entertainment, Government, Retail, Other), Component Type (Hardware, Software), System Type (Transport & Logistic, Media & Entertainment, Government, Retail, Other)



Market Drivers

Increase in Number of Daily Travelers

Increasing Adoption of Public Transportation Primarily, Metro Railways, and Rapid Bus



Market Trend

Adoption of New Technologies Such as Near-Field Communication (NFC), Magnetic Stripes



Market Challenges

Issue Related to the Malfunctioning of These Systems

Lack of Digital Money, and E Payments Platforms and IT Infrastructure from Developing Countries



Market Restraints:

Higher Initial Investments in Installing Automated Fare Collection Systems



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



