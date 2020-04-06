Automated Feeding Systems Market Growth Opportunities by 2023

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- The global automated feeding systems market is estimated at nearly USD 5.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach nearly USD 7.4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. The key drivers of the market are the growing size of dairy farms, increasing focus of major companies on technological advancements as well as product launches and developments, and substantial cost savings associated with automated feeding systems, which is projected to create profitable growth opportunities for the market.



On the basis of function, the market segmentation includes controlling, mixing, filling & screening, and others. The filling and screening segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the automated feeding systems market in 2018, and the same trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Filling and screening systems allow the distribution of small amounts of raw feed at short intervals to various groups of animals, thus offering consistently high reliability and a reduced daily workload. The segment is projected to dominate as it is a belt feeding function and is inexpensive as it requires less maintenance.



Based on livestock, the market segmentation includes ruminants, poultry, swine, and others. The ruminants segment is projected to witness the fastest growth from 2018 to 2023. Ruminants are a source of milk and meat, and the quality of these products depends on the quality of the feed as well as the efficiency and preciseness of the feeding process. Thus, advanced technological animal feeding systems help in the reduction of microbial-related diseases in ruminants, which improves the feed efficiency, and animal growth. These factors are projected to significantly drive the automated feeding system market during the forecast period.



The global automated feeding systems market, on the basis of offering, is segmented into hardware, software, and services segments. The hardware segment is projected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period. The increasing mechanization in dairy farming due to shortage of labor, growing preference for automated feeding systems, and the rise in the demand for dairy products are factors that are contributing to the growth of the hardware segment. The hardware equipment allows adequate chopping and mixing of feed necessary for maintaining healthy livestock. Nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals are crucial for animal health and are required in specific quantities to maximize productivity.



Based on type, the market segmentation includes rail guided feeding systems, conveyor feeding systems, and self-propelled feeding systems. The self-propelled segment is projected to witness the fastest growth from 2018 to 2023. Self-propelled feeding systems are a small and flexible solution for automatic feeding of animals. These systems do not need a tractor or a conveyor to move. The animals can be divided into groups, and each group gets the desired amount of feed and mix. The feed can be dropped on either side of the feeding table by turning the plow. The plow turns automatically in either direction. The feeding can be controlled manually or automatically by the graphics management systems. The major advantages of using a self-propelled feeding system are that it is an all-in-one machine and can perform three functions, namely, mixing, screening, and distribution of feed, subsequently.



The automated feeding systems market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth between 2018 and 2023. This is attributed to the substantial growth witnessed in China, India, and Japan due to the increasing purchasing power of the livestock rearers and the demand for healthier meat products. Pork- and poultry-based food products are widely consumed in the Asia Pacific region. With rapid industrialization, the livestock producers are adopting automated feeding systems for increasing the production, to cater to the growing demand for meat. Along with this, the modernization of animal production techniques in the Asia Pacific region is also providing opportunities for the automated feeding industry, which has impacted the rising need for commercial feed among the farmers in the region. These are the major factors driving the automated feeding systems market in the Asia Pacific region.



The key players in this market include GEA (Germany), DeLaval (Sweden), Trioliet (Netherlands), Fullwood Packo (UK), AfiMilk (Israel), Lely Holding (Netherlands), VDL Agrotech (Netherlands), Sum-it Computer (UK), Boumatic LLC (US), Pellon Group Oy (Finland), Davisway (Australia), and Dairymaster (US). These players are focusing on improving their presence through undertaking acquisitions, expansions, and developing products specific to the requirements of consumers and their preferences in these regions. These companies have a strong presence in Europe and North America. They have also set up manufacturing facilities in various regions and have strong distribution networks.