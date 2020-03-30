Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Report: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast in This Composites Market to 2025 – NEC, Morpho, 3M, Ogent, Suprema

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) is a method in which fingerprints from individuals are stored as digital images in a database. Each fingerprint has features like arches, loops, and whorls that are unique to an individual. The current version of AFIS has been in use only for a few years and has revolutionized the way matches are made. Automated fingerprint identification systems are primarily used by law enforcement agencies for criminal identification initiatives, the most important of which include identifying a person suspected of committing a crime or linking a suspect to other unsolved crimes.



Firstly, as for the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) industry, the top three manufacturers have 7.74% revenue market share in 2015. The Japanese giant NEC, which has 62.01% market share in 2015, is the leader in the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) industry. The manufacturers following are Morpho, 3M Cogent and Suprema, which respectively has 5.55%, 3.19% and 2.73% market share globally. The PU HIGH-TECH is the leader of China Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) industry.



Secondly, the revenue of world Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) sales market has a rising from 1597.30 m dollars in 2014 to 1808.28 m dollars. The reason causes this increase is the rising demand for the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) products, which is the result of the spurring needs of downstream customers.



The global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market was 240 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 510 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2019 and 2025.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=109011



Segment by Key players:

- NEC

- Morpho

- 3M Cogent

- Suprema

- Dermalog

- HID Global

- Fujitsu

- Crossmatch

- M2sys



Segment by Type:

- Single Modal AFIS

- Multi Modal AFIS



Segment by Application:

- Criminal

- Civil



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=109011



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Forecast

4.5.1. Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



Ask For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=109011



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.