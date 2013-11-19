Automated Forex Trading Signal Service Proving Popular with Traders, Reports Online-Trading-News.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Industry statistics suggest that the majority of forex traders end up losing money in the long run, which is why more and more people are turning to forex signal providers who can generate profits on their behalf.



One of the most popular websites that brings together signal providers and those people who are looking for profitable signal providers is ZuluTrade, which continues to grow in popularity all the time, according to Online-Trading-News.com.



According to the ZuluTrade website, this site now has more than 70,000 signal providers that people can subscribe to (free of charge), and some of the top providers are clearly very profitable because the top 5 traders have generated a total profit of $877, 839 (95,831.5 pips) at the time of writing.



Details of how this service works can be found in this ZuluTrade review on the Online-Trading-News.com website, but it is fairly simple because people can subscribe to as many different signal providers as they want, and the signals generated (along with any subsequent profits or losses) will then be automatically replicated in their own trading account.



This service is completely free of charge for anyone that wishes to subscribe to any of the signal providers on the ZuluTrade website because ZuluTrade's commission from each trade is included in the spread.



Commenting on the growing popularity of ZuluTrade, a spokesman for Online-Trading-News.com said:



"Up until recently I don't think many people will have heard of ZuluTrade, but they are now a growing presence in the forex industry and are really starting to grow in popularity because people are starting to realize that you can generate some excellent returns just by subscribing to some of the most profitable signal providers on this site."



Anyone that would like to find out more about ZuluTrade, or would like to open a free demo account or a live trading account, can do so by visiting:



http://online-trading-news.com/2013/10/24/zulutrade-signal-provider-review/



About Online-Trading-News.com

Online-Trading-News.com examines some of the best new forex, stock and options trading courses that come onto the market, and also provide commentary on the financial markets.