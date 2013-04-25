ForexMinute.com Now Reviews 'Online Trading Academy'

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- In its review of the Online Trading Academy, ForexMinute describes it a ‘unique’ and ‘one of the most reliable trading courses providers.’ The forex news portal praises the Online Trading Academy for both its efficient Self Study section and outstanding user friendly features.



The reviews further states, “You have access to many complimentary resources under the Free Resources section. This includes Free Online Courses, Financial Education Center, Traders’ Virtual Magazine, Power Trading Radio Webinar Archive, Lessons from the Pros Newsletter, Power Trading Radio, Recorded on Demand Education and Master Instructor Blogs.”



However, ForexMinute complains about the Online Trading Academy’s customer support services and opines, “We were let down by the fact that there is no live chat.” Not to say that ForexMinute has tried to put an optimistic review by praising the academy for their friendly and helpful support.



ForexMinute.com concludes the review by stating, “The Online Trading Academy is unique and this is why we give this provider of automated forex trading courses high marks. All you have to do is go to TradingAcademy.com and see all of the resources you can take advantage of. The products and services which are offered by OTA are reserved for individuals who are serious about developing their trading skills.”



