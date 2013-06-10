Automated Guest Posting for Better SEO Success

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Universally, SEO consultants will tell you that guest posting is a critical aspect to improving your web site rank in the search engines. Specifically, guest posting is the process of writing an article that another web site owner agrees to place on their site. The post includes back links or "SEO votes" to your site thereby helping your search engine rank in Google, Bing and Yahoo. The problem for busy business owners is:



- Looking for publishers that will accept guest posts

- Emailing each publisher to get their permission

- Writing a unique post for each publisher

- Waiting for your post to get accepted (hopefully)



To do the above week in and week out is often too much for many. So BacklinkMETRO has created automated guest posting .



This software service allows web site owners (publishers) to enter their sites into a database of sites that accept guest posts. Those wanting to guest post buy credits to be spent on the enrolled sites. As an example, for $49, the guest blogger could have their single post placed on fifty PR3 ranked sites. For that small investment, the guest blogger gets 100 back links. Those seeking to gain SEO benefit by guest posting get the following benefits:



- No more looking for publishers and sending individual emails asking for permission to guest post

- No writing a unique guest post for each publisher (spun content is acceptable)

- No waiting for your post to get published as the process is automated and fast



For publishers seeking free blog content and another way to earn from their sites and guest bloggers who need to speed up their SEO process, there is now a solution.



About BacklinkMETRO

BacklinkMETRO is a software service enabling guest bloggers and post publishers to automate their connections with one another.



Contact:

Bob Richards

888-893-2998

bob@backlinkmetro.com

http://www.backlinkmetro.com/