Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030 - Daifuku Co Ltd, Dematic, E&K Automation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Automated guided vehicle are the load carriers specially used in industries. They are the computer-operated vehicles which have wheels for moving. They carry heavy load on the floor of any industry or any facility without the need for a driver or on-board operator for travelling. The movement is headed by the combination of sensor and software-based guided systems. Since they move the directed path with correctly-controlled and regulated deceleration and acceleration, and also have automated bumper detector, the automated guided vehicles offers safer movement of loads. The customary automated guided vehicles comprise several crucial applications like work-in-progress, transportation of raw materials, storage or keeping back, finished goods with the manufacturing of production lines, work-in-progress, and other movements like picking in warehouse and other distribution applications.



The navigation of automated guided vehicles is also done by placing the reflective tapes on the walls, the fixed machines or the poles. The AGV holds a receiver and a transmitter on the rotating turret. The laser is initially transmitted and received through the same sensor. The angle and distance to any of the reflectors in light of sight in range is also automatically calculated. This enables the navigation system to survey the present position of the automated guided vehicle.



Major Key Players of the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market are:

Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic, E&K Automation GmbH, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., JBT, KION GROUP AG, KUKA AG, Oceaneering International, Inc., Seegrid Corporation, and Toyota Material Handling, among others.



Get sample copy of "Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market" at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/371



COVID-19 pandemic is an extraordinary crisis. It has no therapeutic solution including vaccines or drugs. Hence, countries & governments have taken serious decisions including locking down the country for months or beyond to control the spread of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). As a result, there is a slowdown in processes such as manufacturing, logistics, and distribution of the products. This implies a negative impact on the automotive guided vehicle market as it is highly dependent on manufacturing, logistics, and distribution.



The rise in modernization and digitalization leads to the increasing adoption of the latest technologies by various end-use industries. The emergence of AI in the supply chain, tracking operations, machine vision, and other operations are expected to have a positive impact on the automated guided vehicle market. For instance, Kivnon launched an autonomous guided vehicle, particularly for supply chain and logistics operations. Kivnon's AGV utilized the AI technology to navigate without markings and tracks on the ground.



Major Types of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market covered are:

Load Carriers

Assembly Line Vehicles

Forklift Vehicle

Pallet Trucks

Tow Vehicle

Special Purpose



Major Applications of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market covered are:

Materials Handling

Truck Loading/Unloading

End-of-Line Transport

Packaging

Roll Handling, and Clamp Handling



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/371



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size

2.2 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue by Product

4.3 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/371



In the end, Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com