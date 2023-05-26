NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Automated Infrastructure Management Solution Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automated Infrastructure Management Solution market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Siemon (United States), VMware Inc. (United States), CommScope, Inc. (United States), Anixter International (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Molex (United States).



Scope of the Report of Automated Infrastructure Management Solution

Automated infrastructure management is an integrated hardware and software platform that monitors, and documents connectivity across the entire physical layer of the data center or intelligent connected buildings. It documents the cabling infrastructure in the data center that includes connected equipment and provides IT and facility personnel, a comprehensive view of operational status, device location, and connection.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Incident Management, Device Discovery, Asset Management, Others), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), End-Use Industry (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Manufacturing, Colocation Data Centers, Others), Offering (Hardware (Intelligent Panels, Controllers, Enclosures and Jumpers, Control Panels, Others), Software (Standalone, and Integrated), Services (Installation, Maintenance, and Support))



Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for the Transmission of Large Amounts of Data To and From Multiple Sources

Future Integrations with a Variety of External Applications and Systems Such As Building Information Modeling (BIM) and IoT Applications



Market Trends:

Integration with Other External Systems and Applications



Market Drivers:

Increased Unauthorized Physical Intrusion Activity

Reduced Data Center Downtime and Human Error

Increasing Demand for Real-time Monitoring, Asset Management, and Improved Network Security



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



