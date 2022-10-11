Automated Infrastructure Management Solution Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- The latest published Automated Infrastructure Management Solution market study has assessed the future growth potential of the global and regional Automated Infrastructure Management Solution market, providing information and useful statistics on market structure and size. The report aims to provide market information and strategic insights to help decision makers make informed investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyzes changing dynamics and emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in the Automated Infrastructure Management Solution market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Siemon (United States), VMware Inc. (United States), CommScope, Inc. (United States), Anixter International (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Molex (United States).



Automated infrastructure management is an integrated hardware and software platform that monitors, and documents connectivity across the entire physical layer of the data center or intelligent connected buildings. It documents the cabling infrastructure in the data center that includes connected equipment and provides IT and facility personnel, a comprehensive view of operational status, device location, and connection.



by Application (Incident Management, Device Discovery, Asset Management, Others), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), End-Use Industry (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Manufacturing, Colocation Data Centers, Others), Offering (Hardware (Intelligent Panels, Controllers, Enclosures and Jumpers, Control Panels, Others), Software (Standalone, and Integrated), Services (Installation, Maintenance, and Support))



Market Drivers

- Growing Adoption of AIM in Data Center and Connected and Efficient Buildings

- Increasing Demand for Real-time Monitoring, Asset Management, and Improved Network Security

- Increased Unauthorized Physical Intrusion Activity

- Reduced Data Center Downtime and Human Error



Market Trend

- Integration with Other External Systems and Applications



Opportunities

- Increasing Demand for the Transmission of Large Amounts of Data To and From Multiple Sources

- Future Integrations with a Variety of External Applications and Systems Such As Building Information Modeling (BIM) and IoT Applications



Challenges

- Lack of Trained Professionals



Revenue and Sales Estimates - Historical revenue and sales volumes are displayed and additional data is triangulated in a top down and bottom up approach to predict overall market size and forecast figures for the key regions covered in the report along with classified and well estimate - known reports. Species and end-use industries.



Regulation Analysis

– Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Automated Infrastructure Management Solution

– Regulation and its Implications

– Other Compliances



FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

To better understand the market conditions, a five forces analysis is conducted which includes bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes and threat of competition.

– Politics (political policy and stability, trade, fiscal and tax policy)

– Economics (interest rate, employment or unemployment rate, raw material costs, exchange rate)

– Society (changes in family demographics, educational levels, cultural trends, changes in attitudes and lifestyles)

– Technology (digital or mobile technology change, automation, research and development)

– Legal (labour law, consumer law, health and safety, international and trade regulations and restrictions)

– Environment (climate, recycling processes, carbon footprint, waste treatment and sustainability)



Geographically, the following regions are fully explored along with the listed national/local markets:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



