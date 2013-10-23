Automated Laundry Systems Hosting Fall Savings Fiesta

Burbank, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Automated Laundry Systems is hosting one of their largest sales yet at the end of this month, and is featuring specials on industrial washers and dryers, low prices on parts that can help with dryer repair and washer repair, special financing rates and will be paying the taxes on equipment for customers. Their discounts range as high as half off or more on some of their machinery.



The industrial-sized machines that are on special offer can hold between 12 to 200 pounds of laundry at a time, and cost between $3,290 and $4,290. The financing rates include a 90-day deferral period, no prepay penalty and a 5.50% variable rate. Customers and clients wishing to go can RSVP for the event up until October 24 to be eligible for the special prices, and there will be a special prize draw for those in attendance at the fiesta event. If clients aren’t looking for new machines but need to update their old machines, there are parts specials as well that can help repair or improve current washers and dryers.



For more information about Automated Laundry Systems and their upcoming open house event, visit them online at http://www.automated-laundry.com/.



About Automated Laundry Systems

Automated Laundry Systems has been providing Californians and California-based companies with innovative laundry solutions since 1976. Located in Burbank, Automated Laundry Services is a full service laundry provider, and offers knowledge, expertise and an excellent operations center to help customers ranging from those looking to invest in a Laundromat business to commercial accounts looking for in-house laundry solutions. They focus on keeping prices low and their processes are environmentally friendly.