Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Size Share Growth Opportunities Forecast Report 2022-2030

Workflows in life science laboratories are made more efficient by automated liquid handling devices that dispense a predetermined amount of samples or other liquid into a container. They are versatile systems that are typically used for collecting and mixing liquid samples.



Since equipment are used continually during clinical research, a sizable personnel is needed to ensure their good operation. Additionally, the necessity for early diagnosis and treatment has increased due to the growing prevalence of known diseases and the discovery of new ones. This will boost the rate of clinical diagnostic application and, in turn, drive demand for automated liquid handling systems.



Other significant aspects influencing the market in the next years are growing awareness of the numerous benefits of these systems, including decreased processing time & sample contamination, improved throughput, faster Turn-Around-Time(TAT), and lower operating expenses & human mistakes.



Market Growth and Future Apprehension:



According to the research report published by USD Analytics, the global "Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market" will expand at a CAGR of 8.67% from 2023 to 2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



- Advancements in technology related to automated liquid handling systems

- Access to enhanced and error-free solutions

- Intensification of R&D efforts



Restraints:



The primary factor that might impede market expansion is the high cost of automated liquid handling systems and the complexity of those systems' operations.



Market Challenges:



One of the major challenges facing the automated liquid handling market is the high cost of equipment and the ongoing maintenance costs associated with it. Automated liquid handling systems require regular calibration and maintenance in order to ensure accuracy and reliability. Additionally, the cost of consumables such as pipettes and tips can add up quickly. This can make it difficult for smaller companies and research institutions to afford the necessary equipment, which can limit the growth of the market.



Market Opportunities:



Despite these challenges, the automated liquid handling market presents significant opportunities for industry players. One of the key opportunities is the growing demand for personalized medicine, which requires the analysis of large volumes of patient samples. Automated liquid handling systems can help to improve the speed and accuracy of testing, which is critical in the development of personalized treatments.



Another opportunity lies in the increasing demand for high-throughput screening in drug discovery. Automated liquid handling systems are able to handle larger volumes of samples at a faster rate than manual processes, enabling researchers to analyze more samples in less time. This can help to speed up the drug development process, reducing costs and improving the efficiency of the industry.



Segmentation Analysis:



The global Automated Liquid Handling Market is segmented based on by procedure, by end-user, by region



By Application:

- Drug Discovery

- Cancer and Genomic Research

- Bioprocessing

- Others

Product:

- Workstations

- Reagents and Consumables

End-Users:

- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

- Contract Research Organizations

- Academic & Research Institutes

By Region:

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East and Africa

Recent Developments:

- With the introduction of the Biomek NGeniuS liquid handling system in June 2022, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation, unleashes the power of next-generation sequencing and increases its accessibility for research laboratories of all sizes.

- Festo introduced a modular gantry robot platform for an automated liquid handling system used in laboratories in February 2022. With the help of this new technology, equipment designers may now easily implement their original ideas.

Competitive Landscape:

To strengthen their position on the market, the major companies in automated liquid handling systems throughout the world are concentrating on innovative products.

The key players in global automated liquid handling systems are

- Aurora Biomed Inc

- Hamilton Company

- PerkinElmer Inc

- Agilent Technologies

- Thermo Fisher Inc

- Danaher Corporation

- Tecan Group Limited

- Eppendorf AG

- Qiagen N.V

- Corning Inc

- Bio-Rad Laboratories



Regional Analysis:



Due to the significant number of current R&D projects, the presence of significant biopharmaceutical companies in the area, and the availability of cutting-edge technology, "North America" led the market for automated liquid handling systems. The need for automated fluid handling systems is expected to increase as more drug discovery projects are undertaken since these systems are essential to the process, particularly when screening millions of molecules.