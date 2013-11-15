Automated Magento to OpenCart Migration: Latest Updates

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Automated shopping cart migration service, Cart2Cart, officially unveils improved and expanded Magento to OpenCart migration opportunities. In favour of smooth and flawless data migration, Cart2Cart has developed unique and totally automated solution.



The main prerogative of the service is a possibility to perform a successful migration with minimum efforts and time spending. Cart2Cart supports migration of the following entities:

- Products, product images, product extra fields, product attributes

- Categories, category images

- Customers, customer shipping address, customer billing address

- Orders, order statuses, order products

- Additional: currencies, manufacturers, taxes



SEO URLs Migration



The main concern of store owners at the threshold of shopping cart migration are SEO issues. It is really important for merchants to migrate URLs in order to facilitate the process of managing SEO. Main advantages of this feature include:



1. links will be transferred automatically, so no programming skills are required;

2. customer experience will be optimized with easy to browse product URLs;

3. increase search engine rankings.



Take into consideration, it is an additional option and will be performed only on a customer’s request.



Preserve Order and Product IDs



Another common issue is a way shopping carts organize and save a database. In order to avoid differences in product and order IDs Cart2Cart has created an option, which helps to save relationships between IDs in Magento and OpenCart shopping carts. It means your order ID #10 will be migrated to OpenCart store as order ID #10. According to the same principle will be migrated product IDs.



Another additional options include:

- possibility to skip product thumbnail images migration;

- strip HTML from category and product names, descriptions;

- transfer images in product descriptions to your OpenCart store.



Data Migration Service Packages



Store owners will be able to get full assistance and support during Magento to OpenCart migration. For those store owners, who don’t have enough time to perform the migration on their own, Cart2Cart has designed 4 Data Migration Service Packages. Each of them includes migration of a specified number of entities, technical support, personal account manager, pre-migration validation, migration setup, possibility to preview demo migration results, validation of migration results and a lot more.



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart is well recognized shopping cart migration service. Currently it supports migration to and from over 45 e-Commerce platforms. Cart2Cart team always strives to make migration even more easier to meet all demands of e-merchants.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

press@magneticone.com

Brodivska 5B st.,Ternopil 46000, Ukraine

www.shopping-cart-migration.com