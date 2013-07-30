Automated Migration Service CMS2CMS Presents phpBB Forum Migration

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Today, automated website migration tool CMS2CMS makes public its further forum migration improvements. Since now, it supports fast and precise phpBB forum migration. From now on, all users are able to move their forum content from their phpBB to Joomla Kunena or WordPress bbPress - as well as in the opposite direction.



That’s how the era of forum migrations widens. During the switching to another CMS platform, there’s no need to create the site forum from scratch. With CMS2CMS, both website and forum content migration are done in one package absolutely automatedly.



List of Items That are Migrated from/to phpBB:



- Categories, forums

The hierarchy and relations between forums/categories is preserved after migration.



- Posts, replies

All posts data are moved from phpBB to WordPress with phpBB or Joomla Kunena, including author content, attachments, subjects, date of publishing.



- Topics, threads

It is migrated the following topics/threads items: title, content, author, publishing data.



- Forum Users

The user data is moved automatedly including their username, email, personal details, date of registration.



- Images

It is possible to convert forum pictures that are in posts and topics.



- Attachments

Automated conversion supports the migration of files that are attached to forum posts.



CMS2CMS service has already performed more than 2.200 successful data migrations. Thus, today, all the users are able to try all the automated benefits entirely and expect the further improvements in the nearest future.



CMS2CMS Migration Benefits:



- Intuitive Interface - diligently developed both for web developers and non-techies, this automated tool can handle the migration easily and fast with no efforts at all.



- Speedy Performance - is one of the most important prerogatives of CMS2CMS migration. This automated process is characterised as ? fast and hassle-free one.



- Free Preview - to see the service in action, it is possible to try free demo migration - several pages with the related items are moved to the new forum and then, a user may continue with the Full migration of the whole site.



Generally, all these features are just the main advantages that point out why to choose CMS2CMS. Thus, with this service the forum migration is not the tedious process any more.



About CMS2CMS

CMS2CMS is the automated migration tool that allows its users to migrate their website content from one CMS platform to another as well as supports migration of data between forum platforms. The main destination of this online service is make the migration process fast and flawless for any user, whether they are the experts or non technically savvy.



