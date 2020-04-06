Automated Parking Systems Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are IHI Parking System, Wuyang Parking, Nissei Build Kogyo, Wohr

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- This report studies the global Automated Parking Systems market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automated Parking Systems market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, other regions (India, Korea, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).



The global Automated Parking Systems market is valued at 2314.26 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4029.87 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.25% during 2019-2025.



An analysis of Automated Parking Systems market has been provided in the latest report launched by Dataintelo.com that primarily focuses on the market trends, demand spectrum, and future prospects of this industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed statistical overview in terms of trends outlining the geographical opportunities and contributions by prominent industry share contenders.



Segment by Key players:

- IHI Parking System

- Wuyang Parking

- Nissei Build Kogyo

- Wohr

- Dayang Parking

- Klaus Multiparking

- LODIGE

- Unitronics

- STOPA Anlagenbau

- Sampu Stereo Garage



Segment by Type:

- Mechanical Systems

- Semi-Automated Systems

- Automated Systems



Segment by Application:

- Residential

- Public Facilities

- Office Building

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



