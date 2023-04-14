Automated Passenger Counting System Market Size, Share & Forecast to 2027

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2023 -- Global automated passenger counting and information system market size is expected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2022 to USD 12.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.4%.



One of the key driving factors for the growth of the automated passenger counting system market is the country-wise government regulations for the regular reporting of ridership data from fleet operators to government agencies. These government agencies use this data to keep track of the public transport requirements of passengers, carry out regional development planning, analyze commuting trends, etc.



Eurotech (Italy), iris-GmbH (Germany), DILAX Intelcom (Germany), HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision (Germany), and Infodev EDI (US) are some of the key players in the automated passenger counting and information system market.



OPPORTUNITIES: Growing technological developments in automated passenger counting systems



There have been significant technological advancements in automated passenger counting systems in the last few years, including time-of-flight or stereoscopic vision technologies. Incorporating these technologies in automated passenger counting systems has enabled them to achieve more than 95% accuracy in their counting results. Traditional passenger counting systems use treadle mats and infrared technology to count passengers. When mounted on high ceilings or high-traffic environments, these systems face accuracy-related issues caused by even slight variations in light or temperature. However, these limitations have been overcome by advanced technologies such as stereoscopic vision and time-of-flight technologies. Other than this, Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) system is also a new technological advancement in the passenger counting system market. This system can count the passengers by calculating the weight difference in the vehicle before and after stops.



CHALLENGES: Integration of passenger information systems with systems of transit vehicles



Integrating passenger information systems with other systems is challenging as every system has its security and interfacing protocols. Thus, integrating passenger information systems with other systems leads to breaches in their security walls. Moreover, users require access to websites and reservation systems of public transport agencies to obtain occupancy-related data in vehicles. In the case of railways and airways, the information related to the numbers of vehicles, their arrival and departure time, their speed, and their current location is very critical. Thus, passenger information systems must be integrated, keeping security concerns in mind to avoid any misuse of information.



The stereoscopic vision segment projected to witness the highest CAGR in the automated passenger counting system market during the forecast period



The stereoscopic vision technology has been gaining traction in the market for the past few years as it gathers accurate information from high-volume traffic data. Moreover, this technology can also easily detect the direction wherein passengers are moving. Stereoscopic vision technology is considered a passive technique because it is only utilizing the ambient light of the surrounding environment without using any external light hence, it is only feasible to use outdoors with good lighting. For instance, if a stereoscopic vision camera is used in low-light conditions, then it would be difficult for the camera to capture stereo features of the scene. Hence, to get the images instantly at a higher resolution, the stereo camera should include a sensor that is very powerful to perform all the processing.



Railways segment accounted for the largest share of the passenger information system market in 2021



The railways application held the largest share of the passenger information system market in 2021. Several key cities across the world, including New York, Hong Kong, Santiago, Chile, and Montreal, have been the early adopters of passenger information systems to improve the traveling experience of passengers. Increasing urbanization, ongoing technological advancements in public information systems to enhance the customer experience, growing government initiatives to modernize railway infrastructures, and ongoing expansion of rail networks in various countries are driving the growth of the passenger information system market.



The automated passenger counting and information system market in Asia Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027



The growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the increasing adoption of passenger counting and information systems in transit vehicles to provide reliable, secure, and timely transportation services. The large population base of countries such as China and India and the continuously increasing population of countries such as Australia create requirements for smart transportation networks to ensure a reliable and secure traveling experience for passengers. The rapidly developing transportation sector and continuously increasing investments in it to enhance the public transit services, as well as the increased adoption of smart solutions in the transportation sector in Asia Pacific, act as growth opportunities for the market.



