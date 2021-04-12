New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Reports and Data has recently added an all-inclusive report titled Global Automated Passenger Counting System Market Research Report 2021 that explores the Automated Passenger Counting System Market with reference to profit margins, value chain analysis, market entry strategies, recent developments, business landscape of the Automated Passenger Counting System Market, and opportunities. Key statistical data is obtained through extensive SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis. The research report analyses the business landscape, profiles of key competitors, production capacity, product portfolio, production cost, market share, market size, revenue growth, revenue contribution, industry overview and growth driving factors throughout the forecast period.

Automated passenger counting systems are electronic machines used for counting the number of passengers that board and alight at each stop or station. The most reliable passenger counting systems use cameras to log the number of passengers. These video passenger counting systems are more than 98% effective, while manual counting systems are only 15% effective on average. Automated passenger counting systems can readily distinguish between bags, adults, and children. For video counting, automated counts can be quickly checked by merely viewing the video back and noticing difference in the number of passengers.



Key Companies operating in the Automated Passenger Counting System Market include:

- iris-GmbH Infrared & Intelligent Sensors

- HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

- Eurotech S.p.A.

- DILAX Intelcom GmbH

- Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc.



Based on types, the Automated Passenger Counting System Market is segmented into:

- Automated Passenger Counting System

- Automated Passenger Information System



Based on applications, the Automated Passenger Counting System Market is segmented into: CIS

- Buses

- Trains & Trams

- Ferries



Regional Segmentation covers:

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

- Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

- Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Rest of MEA



The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with key data further validated and verified from industry experts and professionals. The Automated Passenger Counting System Market report includes SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and venture return analysis to offer key insights into market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report discusses in detail about the key geographical regions, market landscape, product value, revenue estimations, market size, market share, revenue growth, industry analysis, value chain analysis, production supply and demand, and growth trends. It also discusses in detail the key factors positively and negatively impacting the market growth over the forecast period.



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



- Market dynamics with information of players, challenges, restraints, threats, growth prospects, and opportunities



- In-depth analysis of current market trends, development patterns, and regional analysis

- Statistical representation in the form of charts, diagrams, figures, graphs, tables, and other pictorial representation



- Strategic recommendations to new entrants and established vendors to gain a robust footing in the industry



- SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the top companies

- Insights into current and emerging trends and demands for each key region of the market

- Extensive analysis of key segments of the Automated Passenger Counting System Market and estimations about the segment and sub-segment expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period

- List of recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

- Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors affecting market growth



Highlights of the TOC:



- 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Automated Passenger Counting System Market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

- 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automated Passenger Counting System Market size

2.2 Latest Automated Passenger Counting System Market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

- 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Automated Passenger Counting System Market key players

3.2 Global Automated Passenger Counting System Market size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Automated Passenger Counting System Market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



