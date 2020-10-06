Automated Passenger Counting System Market Worth $245 Million by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Automated Passenger Counting System Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Technology (IR, ToF, Stereoscopic Vision), Passenger Information System Market by Type (Display System, Mobile Applications), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market was valued at USD 155 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 245 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2025. The passenger information system market was valued at USD 7.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.



Government regulations regarding the requirement of transit data, surged demand for advanced solutions in the transportation sector, deployment of automated passenger counting systems to optimize operational costs of transit agencies, and increased demand for real-time transit information from passengers and proper fleet management by transit vehicle operators owing to COVID-19 are the key drivers for the growth of the automated passenger counting and information system market.



The automated passenger counting and information system market includes major Tier I and II players like iris-GmbH Infrared & Intelligent Sensors (Germany), HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH (Germany), Eurotech (Italy), DILAX Intelcom GmbH (Germany), and Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc. (Canada). These players have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players have shut down due to COVID-19. According to primary respondents, the impact of COVID-19 is expected to be for the short-term; hence, the pandemic is assumed to prevail maximum until the fourth quarter of 2020. Thus, the extension of lockdowns owing to the COVID-19 in various countries worldwide has not been factored in this study



Increased demand for real-time transit information from passengers and proper fleet management by transit vehicle operators owing to COVID-19



The outbreak of the COVID-19 has made automated passenger counting more important than ever. The ability of these systems to show live occupancy figures in vehicles helps passengers to follow the social distancing recommendations while using public transport. Regulations limiting the number of onboard passengers in public transport have been introduced in a number of countries to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers. Video counting systems are also used for the purpose. They show the number of passengers in real-time on meters, smartphones, web browsers, etc. Cameras/sensor installed over doors of buses are linked to counting unit software, which detects the number of entries and exits in buses. These counters store passenger numbers without their identification so that their privacy is protected.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Automated Passenger Counting System Market"



104 – Tables

48- Figures

199 – Pages



The stereoscopic vision segment of the Automated Passenger Counting System Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The stereoscopic vision technology has been gaining traction in the market for the past few years as it gathers accurate information from the high-volume traffic data. Moreover, this technology can also easily detect the direction wherein passengers are moving. The stereoscopic vision technology also enables bus operators to determine the actual number of passengers at each stop or during each trip. It helps in increasing revenues of bus operators as automated passenger counting systems enable crosschecking of the number of passengers against the issued tickets.



With automated passenger counts, bus companies can easily generate reports and monitor ridership trends over time for external funding agencies and transit authorities such as the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). As a number of bus companies are using automated passenger counting systems in their vehicles as a standard, the stereoscopic vision technology segment of the automated passenger counting system market is projected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years.



The buses segment is projected to lead the Automated Passenger Counting System Market from 2020 to 2025



Buses are a primary mode of public transport used in various countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, China, India, and Australia. They are equipped with passenger counting systems for reliable and safe service offerings, as well as for enhancing their transit operations. With automated passenger counting systems installed in buses, the transporters can determine the cost of passengers per mile and the number of passengers per driver. This data helps operators in making decisions for optimized operations. Hence, it has become a standard for bus operators to deploy passenger counting systems. The increasing adoption of intelligent transportation systems provides opportunities for the manufacturers of automated passenger counting systems as these systems are often implemented as a part of the intelligent transportation systems.



Mobile applications segment of the passenger information system market to grow at the highest rate from 2020 to 2025



The use of mobile applications is expected to rise substantially with significant advancements in technologies and increased use of smartphones among passengers. These applications provide passengers access to information irrespective of their location, enable them to view maps, and guide them to station and stop layouts. These features encourage new passengers to use public transit services by providing them remote access to detailed information regarding schedules, fares, routes, etc. For instance, in July 2020, the MetroWest Regional Transit Authority (MWRTA) of the US launched a new mobile app to allow users to communicate with the bus dispatchers of the transit authority and alert commuting shuttle bus drivers about train delays.



Automated passenger counting and information system market in APAC to grow at the highest rate from 2020 to 2025



The growth of the market in the APAC region can be attributed to the developing transportation sector, increasing number of buses and rails equipped with automated passenger counting and information systems. Moreover, the rising number of government initiatives to improve transportation services in APAC and surging investments in the transport sector transportation sector will drive growth. China and India are highly populated countries in the world. Thus, transit operators in these countries are adopting automated passenger counting and information systems to schedule routes and timing of public transport according to the requirements of passengers for the optimum utilization of their resources. The deployment of these systems enables the development of reliable and timely transportation services to a large population. The passenger information systems are used to convey schedules, route changes, and other real-time information such as arrival and departure time of vehicles, as well as delays, if any, to passengers.



iris-GmbH Infrared & Intelligent Sensors (Germany), HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH (Germany), Eurotech (Italy), DILAX Intelcom GmbH (Germany), Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc. (Canada), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Innovation in Traffic Systems SE (Germany), BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), Clever Devices Ltd. (US), Ermetris SRL (Italy), EyeRide (US), Giken Trastem Co., Ltd. (Japan), GMV Syncromatics (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), Passio Technologies (US), Postec Technology (Brazil), r2p GmbH (Germany), Wabtec Corp. (US), and Xovis AG (Switzerland) are some key players operating in the automated passenger counting and passenger information system market.



