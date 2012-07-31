Westlake, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Maritec Medical Systems (MMS) has entered into an agreement with Computer Credit Inc. in partnership with McKesson to offer a low cost automated collect process that integrates with Medisoft PMS. Pay only $7.50 per account referred - no contingency fees, no registration fees, no contracts and no minimum referral requirements. Fully automated and fully user controlled MD-Collect saves time, money and finally brings efficiency to collecting on overdue accounts. Medisoft Practice Management software brings quality and efficiency to patient accounting again.



Maritec Medical Systems is a top ranked distributed of Medisoft and EHR products. MMS is certified, awarded a Life Time Achievement Award by McKesson for honest, integrity and product knowledge. Maritec Medical Systems can be reached at 440-899-7067 or toll free at 866-9 MARITEC. Additional information is available at http://www.maritec.net or email mms@maritec.net