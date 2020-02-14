Automated Sample Storage Systems Market 2020-2026 Worldwide Business Updates :: Leading Players - Hamilton Company, Brooks Automation Inc., TTP Labtech

Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market – Industry Trends - Forecast to 2026
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 833.84 million to an estimated value of USD 2202.63 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.91% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for automated sample storage systems from research laboratory is driving the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the automated sample storage systems market are Hamilton Company, Brooks Automation, Inc., TTP Labtech, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Angelantoni Life Science, LiCONiC AG, PHC Holdings Corporation, Biotron Healthcare, Haier Inc., ASKION, TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN CO., Swisslog Holding Ltd., LabWare, Kardex Group, B Medical Systems, and Oxford Instruments among others.
Worldwide Automated Sample Storage Systems market report gives out the most excellent opportunities available in the market and efficient information with which business can achieve great success. This Automated Sample Storage Systems report also gives the details about the market drivers and market restraints that help in knowing rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions. The report also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2018, and the forecast for the year 2020-2026. Research and analysis about the key developments in the Healthcare industry and key competitors along with their strategies included in this report guides businesses think about the advanced picture of the market place and products.
Market Definition: Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market
Automated sample storage methods are specially designed for the laboratories so, that they can easily manage and monitor the forensic sample reports. They are widely used in hospitals, chemical industries, biopharmaceutical industries etc. There is an increase in the R&D investment in pharmaceutical and life science is fueling the growth of this market.
Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Drivers
Increasing research in pharmaceutical's and life science are driving the growth of this market
Reduced labor cost is driving the growth of this market
Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Restraints
High installation cost is restraining the growth of this market.
The requirement for consecutive electricity is restraining the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market
Automated Sample Storage Systems Market : By Product Type
System Unit
Reagents and Consumables
Automated Sample Storage Systems Market : By End- User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Labs
Chemical Industries
Biopharmaceutical Industries
Research Laboratories
Automated Sample Storage Systems Market : By Application
Biological Sample Storage
Compound Storage
Automated Sample Storage Systems Market : By Capacity
Less Than 100K Samples
100K – 500K Samples
500K – 2M Samples
More Than 2M Samples
Automated Sample Storage Systems Market : By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Automated Sample Storage Systems Market:
In November 2018, Oxford Instruments announce the launch of their new sample automation system MQ-Auto which is specially designed for MQC+ range of benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) analyzers. This system is specially designed to enhance the productivity and can be used without any experts.
In December 2016, Hamilton Storage announced the launch of new low-capacity automated sample management system SAM HD. It is a reliable solution for the lab so that it can change from manual to automated sample storage. It has a user- friendly touchscreen PC along with INSTINCT S Software.
Competitive Analysis: Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market
Global automated sample storage systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated sample storage systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Automated Sample Storage Systems Market : Primary Respondents
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
Features mentioned in the report
Changing market dynamics of the industry
To get a comprehensive overview of the Automated Sample Storage Systems Market.
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
In-depth market segmentation
Competitive landscape of Automated Sample Storage Systems Market
