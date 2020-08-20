Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size, Future Scope and Growth Analysis Report by 2027

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2020 -- Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market was valued at USD 5.92 million in 2020 which is expected to reach 12.79 million by 2027 at a CAGR 7.33%.



The global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market's historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods. The key economic factors affecting the global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market are studied in detail in the global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market report, including a detailed assessment of the microeconomic and macroeconomic environment of the market.



Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Automated-Storage-and-Retrieval-System-ASRS-Market/request-sample



Automated storage and retrieval system is a part of many warehouse automation systems that has the ability to sort sequence, buffer, and store wide range of goods into virtually unlimited destinations. This system mainly comprises of storage and retrieval machines conveyor interface, rack structure, and warehouse control system.



Market Drivers

Increase in demand for automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) in e-commerce due to onset of COVID-19 is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market growth. Also, rise in demand for ASRS in automotive industry will positively contribute the market growth. Furthermore, optimum utilization of space and rise in labor costs as well as improved accuracy, efficiency, and productivity in supply chain along with better inventory control which is expected to drive the market growth during this forecast period.



Market Restraints

However, requirement of large initial investment is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global automated storage and retrieval (ASRS) market growth. Also, lack of technical expertise and skilled workforce will affect the market growth during this analysis period.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Daifuku Co.Ltd, Schaefer Holding Internal GMBH, Dematic, Murata Machinery Ltd., Mecalux SA, Toyota Industries, TGW Logistics, KNAPP, and SYSTEM LOGISTICS



To Purchase this Report Details @ https://qualiketresearch.com/paymentgateway/Automated-Storage-and-Retrieval-System-ASRS-Market/payment-gateway



Market Taxonomy

By Type

- Mid Load

- Vertical Lift Module

- Autostore

- Unit Load

- Mini Load

- Carousel

By Function

- Distribution

- Storage

- Assembly

- Kitting

- Order Picking

By Vertical

- Automotive

- Healthcare

- Chemicals

- Aviation

- Food & Beverages

- Others

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Major Points Covered in Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1 Mid Load

5.3.2. Vertical Lift Module

5.3.3. Autostore

5.3.4. Unit load

5.3.5. Mini Load

5.3.6. Carousel

6 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market , By Function

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Function

6.2 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Share Analysis, By Function

6.3 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size and Forecast, By Function

6.3.1 Distribution

6.3.2 Storage

6.3.3. Assembly

6.3.4. Kitting

6.3.5. Order Picking

7 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market, By Vertical

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Vertical

7.2 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Share Analysis, By Vertical

7.3 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size and Forecast, By Vertical

7.3. 1 Automotive

7.3.2 Healthcare

7.3.3. Chemical

7.3.4. Aviation

7.3.5. Food & Beverages

7.3.6. Others

8Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market, By Region

Continue….



Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Automated-Storage-and-Retrieval-System-ASRS-Market/ask-for-discount



About Us:-

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.