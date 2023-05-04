NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Automated Storage System Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automated Storage System market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Daifuku (Japan), Murata Machinery (Japan), SSI Schaefer (Germany), TGW Logistics Group (Austria), Kardex Group (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Knapp AG (Austria), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), Mecalux SA (Spain).



Scope of the Report of Automated Storage System

the high growth in the logistics industry will help to boost global Automated Storage System market in the forecasted period. An automated storage system consists of a variety of computer-controlled systems for automatically placing loads from defined storage locations. Order picking is widely used in healthcare, food & beverages, retail, and e-commerce. Growing competition in these industries is enforcing companies to reduce their delivery time, which is fuelling the demand for Automated Storage System for order picking function. According to AMA, the market for Automated Storage System is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period to 2026. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Demand in Automotive Industries and Improved Accuracy, Productivity, and Efficiency in Supply Chain Along With Improved Inventory Control.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, Mid Load, Autostore), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Healthcare, Semiconductors & Electronics, Retail, Aviation, E-Commerce, Others), Functions (Storage, Order Picking, Distribution, Assembly, Kitting, Others)



Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Automation in the E-Commerce Industry



Market Trends:

Growing Demand of Cold Chain Automated Storage System in Developing Countries



Market Drivers:

Improved Accuracy, Productivity, and Efficiency in Supply Chain Along With Improved Inventory Control

Increasing Demand in Automotive Industries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



