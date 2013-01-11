Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2012 - 2018", the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market was valued at USD 3.54 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 4.36 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 2.88% from 2012 to 2018. The Asia Pacific ATE market accounted for over 75% of the global ATE market in 2011 and will remain a majority shareholder till the end of the forecast period as well.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automated-test-equipment-market.html



The last few years have seen a considerable growth in the volume of electronics and telecom equipment manufactured. Integrated circuits on a wafer have to be tested prior to die preparation and this makes automated test equipment extremely vital for semiconductor manufacturing. Post the packaging of the integrated circuit, the packaged chips need to be tested again using a variety of special test patterns. Across the globe, semiconductor manufacturers use ATE to test the devices they manufacture and which are then incorporated in a variety of products ranging from televisions, personal computers, digital cameras, music players and mobile phones to mobile internet equipment and power management in automotive and portable electronics.



The main factors driving the demand for ATE include increase in the production of semiconductor devices, increase in the complexity and required performance level of semiconductors used in consumer electronic products and the emergence of next generation devices and technologies associated with these devices. The rapid transition to a 28 nm node application processor manufacturing process will fuel the demand for IC testing equipment, which in turn will drive the growth of the ATE. Critical success factors in the ATE market include reduction in testing costs, shorter time to market and increased production. In addition to this, companies need to focus on R&D to ensure that the ATE market can keep up with the ever changing and developing semiconductor industry.



Key players dominating this market include Teradyne, Inc., Advantest Corporation and LTX-Credence Corporation.



This research study provides an in depth analysis of the ATE market by segmenting the market as mentioned below:



- Automated Test Equipment Market by type

- Memory ATE

- Non-Memory ATE

- Discrete ATE

- Automated Test Equipment Market by End User applications

- IT & Telecommunications

- Consumer Electronics

- Automotive Electronics

- Defense

- Others

- Automated Test Equipment Market by Geography

- North America

- Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of World (ROW)



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automated-test-equipment-market.html