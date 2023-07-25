NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Automated Ultrasonic Testing (AUT) Market Insights, to 2030" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automated Ultrasonic Testing (AUT) market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Ashtead Technology (United Kingdom), Baker Huges (United States), Olympus Corporation (Japan), GE Measurement & Control Solutions (United States), TÃœV Rheinland (Germany), Acuren Inspection Inc. (United States), Bureau Veritas SA (France), SHAWCOR (Canada), Baker Hughes (United States), MISTRAS Group (United States).



Scope of the Report of Automated Ultrasonic Testing (AUT)

Automated ultrasonic testing (AUT) is a fully automated ultrasonic testing system that employs encoded robotic scanners and ultrasonic imaging equipment. Automated ultrasonic testing is used in a variety of industries, including oil and gas, automotive, and construction. In the inspection of spheres, storage tanks, piping, pressure vessels, and other in-service devices, automated ultrasonic testing is used. Full volumetric inspection data on upper surface material deterioration such as interlinking cracking, hydrogen-induced cracking (HIC), hydrogen blisters, corrosion, and erosion are provided by automated ultrasonic testing.In the automated ultrasonic testing industry, manufacturers are attempting to build testing systems that can detect the tiniest defects in a short period of time. The automated ultrasonic testing market's players are developing testing systems that keep up with the latest technical advancements. To improve revenue, effective damage mechanisms to detect areas of active deterioration, wall-thinning, and erosion are being inculcated. The players are also enlisting the help of highly qualified individuals to build cutting-edge automated ultrasonic testing systems.



Opportunities:

Infrastructural Development in Developing Regions

Increasing Demand from End-Use Industries



Market Trends:

Portable Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing Equipment



Market Drivers:

Growth in Ultrasonic Testing Market Services

More Emphasis Toward Continuous Monitoring to Prevent Sudden Failure



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



