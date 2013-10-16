Automated Website Migration from HTML to WordPress, Joomla or Other CMS Is Now Reality

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- CMS2CMS migration service is announcing the new update. From now on, website owners have an exclusive opportunity to move their static HTML content to WordPress, Drupal or Joomla, swiftly and accurately with this online tool. It is the only utility around the world which presents the possibility of automated conversion of content from HTML to a CMS platform.



Migrating HTML website to a CMS platform gives its users an opportunity to concentrate their attention on website content and not only on site management operations. So, lots of users requested for the chance to move their website content from static HTML. Due to this, CMS2CMS team worked hard to satisfy their clients need. As the result, this online utility presents the unique possibility to convert HTML to Joomla, WordPress, Drupal and many other CMS platforms absolutely automatedly, eliminating the need to hire a developer for this task.



CMS2CMS Migrates the Following Items from HTML to CMS Platform



Pages - static website content, for instance: About us page,

Content images - images which correspond to the posts on HTML website.



Static HTML Website to CMS platform Conversion: Special Features



No Coding Skills

There is no need to be a programmer or an experienced user to convert HTML website to Drupal, WordPress, Joomla or others. The interface of CMS2CMS service is extremely simple which means that the migration will be set up in a few mouse clicks.



No Installation

Due to the fact that CMS2CMS tool is web based, there is no need to install extra software. This will save the clients lots of time as they won’t have to do something which is not connected to the migration.



Free Demo Migration - Additional Opportunity

In order to observe how the system works, it is possible to set up a free Demo Migration. Moreover, the clients are provided with the opportunity to migrate up to 10 pages for free with CMS2CMS service.



All in One Service Packages Option

If the clients think that they need some help while migrating, they have a possibility to order All in One Service Packages to have both content and theme converted from HTML to a CMS platform by the CMS2CMS technicians and avoid any migration hassle.



Learn more about HTML website migration here:

http://www.cms2cms.com/supported-cms/html



About CMS2CMS

CMS2CMS is the automated migration tool that allows its users to migrate their website content from one CMS platform to another as well as supports migration of data between forum platforms. The main goal of this online service is make the migration process fast and flawless for any user, whether they are experts or non technically savvy.



Media contact

CMS2CMS

support@cms2cms.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

www.cms2cms.com