Automated WiX Migration to WordPress and Other CMS Platforms with CMS2CMS Is Reality

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- CMS2CMS, the popular automated website migration service, has launched from WIX migration service and now is pleased to share this news with the world. This is a great opportunity for the website owners who are willing to convert their WiX sites to WordPress, Joomla and many other CMS platforms.



CMS2CMS developer team does everything humanly possible in order to satisfy the clients needs and to elevate the migration to the higher level. Thus, CMS2CMS migration tool announces the new opportunity of WiX migration to the world. From now on, it is possible to move your built on WiX website to Joomla or WordPress CMS platforms automatedly, with no import-export plugins or extended coding skill. As for now, all textual content (pages) can be migrated from WiX.



Why CMS2CMS Migration Service?



CMS2CMS migration service is the unique tool which can transfer WiX website to other CMS platforms, for instance WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, TYPO3 and others. Moreover, the following features make this service even more attractive for the clients.



- CMS2CMS doesn’t require any coding abilities. It means that it is not obligatory to possess certain skills or knowledge to migrate from WIX as CMS2CMS will migrate the content automatically.

- CMS2CMS doesn’t require any installation. It is a web based tool and there is no need in installation of any software.

- CMS2CMS offers its clients free demo migration. Running free Demo Migration for up to 10 pages shows how the service works before making the payment.



What Do Customers Say?



CMS2CMS team got lots of requests of the opportunity to migrate from WiX to other CMS platforms. The team obstinately worked to satisfy their clients needs and succeeded in this which is proved by this testimonial.



John Peeler on resourcesforchristians.net said: “Your product is amazing! It literally saved me over 40 hours of work. The process was simple and straightforward. The video overview was also very helpful. Extremely high value!"



See more information about migration from WIX here: http://www.cms2cms.com/supported-cms/wix



About CMS2CMS

CMS2CMS is the automated migration tool that allows its users to migrate their website content from one CMS platform to another as well as supports migration of data between forum platforms. The main goal of this online service is make the migration process fast and flawless for any user, whether they are experts or non technically savvy.



Media contact

CMS2CMS

support@cms2cms.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

www.cms2cms.com