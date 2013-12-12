AutomatedTradingSoftware.com Makes It Easier for People to Code for Forex

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Steve Fleming, creator of AutomatedTradingSoftware.com, has just announced that he will be releasing a special discount code for the month of December. The code will allow viewers of his site to purchase his wildly popular MQL4 Video Training Course at a fraction of its normal cost.



Mr. Fleming has been helping novice coders and those with little to no previous programming experience to code their own trading robots, since 2008. His site contains many free resources that make it super simple for anybody to code in MQL4 and his video course is one of the most popular of its kind.



In keeping with his specified objective of ‘helping as many people as possible to code their own Expert Advisors’, Steve has decided to offer a very special coupon that will allow people to save $50.



To avail of this huge discount the user must simply enter the code XMAS2013 on the checkout page. The $50 saving will be instantly deducted from the normal price and will reduce the cost by 33%



Steve goes on to explain, “I’m really excited to be able to offer this saving to people and I genuinely believe that people are going to benefit from the course. I’ve had nothing but positive feedback on the videos ever since I released them way back in 2008.”



“The course is aimed it squarely at those people who may have never been able to understand coding before and it speaks directly to them. I never use any technical mumbo-jumbo and my ultimate goal is to make myself as clear and easy to understand as possible. Obviously some of the concepts I explain can be quite technical but I do my best to talk about them in simple and relatable terminology.”



To read more about the special discount code - XMAS2013 - then please visit automatedtradingsoftware.com today. Remember the offer will be discontinued at the end of December 2013.



About Steve Fleming

Steve Fleming has been a professional programmer for almost 20 years. He has coded in various languages during his career but since 2007 has been coding in MQL4 almost exclusively.



In 2008 he established AutomatedTradingSoftware.com which acts as a hub or learning resource for newbie coders that want to code their own Expert Advisors. He coded 100’s of trading solutions and has helped 1000’s of people to realize their goals through his free MQL4 training courses and videos.



For more information please visit: http://automatedtradingsoftware.com



Contact: Steve Fleming

Telephone: +44 9324601552

Email: steve@automatedtrading.com