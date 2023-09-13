Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market May See a Big Move : Aspen Avionics, Esterline, Rockwell Collins

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Honeywell (United States), L-3 (United States), Esterline (United States), Garmin (United States), Rockwell Collins (United States), Harris (United States), Avidyne (United States), Freeflight Systems (United States), Aspen Avionics (United States)



Automatic dependent surveillance broadcast helps the aircraft to find its position through satellite navigation. This technology helps to track the aircraft. Automatic dependent surveillance comes under Future air navigation system. Through this system the air traffic can be controlled. Further it can be divided into three subsystems such as communication, ground based, and aircraft based. It provides air to air surveillance, safety enhancement and knowledge of air traffic. Since, it has these wide applications, the demand of automatic surveillance broadcast is growing.



On 14th April 2021, Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), announced the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval of an Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) solution for the ATR 42 and ATR 72 turboprop aircraft.



In March 2019, Transdigm has acquired Easter line technologies. This acquisition will help to expand the content of Transdigm platform for aerospace and defense.



91.225 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out equipment and use.

(a) After January 1, 2020, unless otherwise authorized by ATC, no person may operate an aircraft in Class A airspace unless the aircraft has equipment installed that -

(1) Meets the performance requirements in TSO-C166b, Extended Squitter Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) and Traffic Information Service-Broadcast (TIS-B) Equipment Operating on the Radio Frequency of 1090 Megahertz (MHz); and

(2) Meets the requirements of Â§ 91.227.



On 17th Dec 2021, Thales and Aeronav will provide new CNS/ATM (Communication, Navigation Surveillance/Air Traffic Management) systems to the civil aviation authority of Haiti (Office National de lâ€™Aviation Civile â€" OFNAC) to update and optimize the country's air traffic management capabilities.



The Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Air to air data transmission, Air to ground data transmission, Ground to ground data transmission), Components (Pilot interface, Avionics, Data link, Communication interface, ATC automation, Controller interface)



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Modernization of Infrastructure of Air Traffic

- Stringent Government Regulations



Market Drivers:

- Rising Safety Concern is driving the Market of Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

- Rising Air Traffic is Fueling the Growth



Market Trend:

- Rising Preference of Air Transport by the Travelers



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



