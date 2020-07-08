Automatic Door Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2026 – ASSA ABLOY Group, Deutschtec

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2020 -- Automatic doors market was valued at $22,400.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $41,745.0 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026. Automatic door, as its name indicates opens and closes automatically on sensing the approach of a person. It is also known as an auto door. These doors operate through the sensors which sense different types of parameters, such as physical presence, sound, weight, and motion. Automatic doors significantly reduce annual cooling and heating costs by contributing to energy saving. The automatic opening and closing action prevents air-conditioning from escaping the air and preventing dust from entering the indoor premises. Its types include swing, sliding, revolving, and others. In addition, its end users include residential & commercial, military, transportation hubs, and industrial sector.



Major Key Players of the Automatic Door Market are:

ASSA ABLOY Group, Deutschtec GmbH, dormakaba Holding AG, GEZE GmbH, MANUSA GEST, S.L., Nabtesco Corporation, Rite-Hite Holding Corporation, Royal Boon Edam International B.V, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.



Advancements by market players producing automatic doors with different gate design such as shutter system, bollards, boom barriers, and others. Moreover, the surge in residential & non-residential construction, and increase in spending on home remodeling in developed economies have fostered the growth of the global automatic doors market. However, high price packages of products restrain the market growth. Furthermore, the rise in disposable income in emerging markets and rapid urbanization & industrialization are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.



The global automatic doors market is segmented on the basis of type, End User, and region. By type, the market is segmented into sliding, swinging, folding, and others. By end user, it is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The major players operating in the global market have adopted key strategies such as acquisition, collaboration, product launch, and partnership to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market.



Major Types of Automatic Door Market covered are:

Sliding

Swinging

Folding

Others



Major Applications of Automatic Door Market covered are:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Automatic Door consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Automatic Door market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Automatic Door manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Automatic Door with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automatic Door Market Size

2.2 Automatic Door Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automatic Door Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automatic Door Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automatic Door Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automatic Door Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automatic Door Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue by Product

4.3 Automatic Door Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automatic Door Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Automatic Door industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



