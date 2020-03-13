Automatic Faucets Market Emerging Technology, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast Till 2026 – Delta Faucet Company; Somany Ceramics; Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Global automatic faucets market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the trends of adopting smart-home based products and equipments.



Global Automatic Faucets Market By Product Type (Battery Powered, Electric Powered), Energy Type (DC, AC), Application (Residential, Commercial, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026



Market Definition: Global Automatic Faucets Market



Automatic faucets are fittings designed to provide hands-free operation for consumers. They are equipped with sensors and advanced mechanisms helping provide a consistent flow of water by detecting the presence of hands in proximity to the water-outlet. The faucets halt the flow of water automatically after a few seconds of operations or even if they cannot detect any presence close to the water outlet.



Top Key Players:



Delta Faucet Company; Somany Ceramics; Rubbermaid Commercial Products; Guangdong chooyo sanitary wares co.,ltd; Moen Incorporated; Wenzhou Rozin Sanitary Wares Co., Ltd.; American Standard Brand; Kohler Co.; Danze, Inc.; Bela Sanitary Ware Co.,Ltd.; Jomoo Kitchen & Bath Co., Ltd.; BRIZO KITCHEN & BATH COMPANY; TOTO LTD.; Grohe AG; Sloan Valve Company; Stern Engineering Ltd. among others.



Market Drivers:



o Focus of consumers to adopt functional products for their homes that enhance the aesthetic appeal of the household; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

o Increasing areas of application for these products due to the upgradation/modernization of bathrooms and kitchens from the end-users; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market



Market Restraints:



o Large levels of costs associated with the purchasing and maintenance of these products; this is the major factor restricting the market growth



Key Developments in the Market:



o In February 2019, Delta Faucet Company exhibited their latest innovative range of kitchen and bath products during the "Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS)" held in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States from 19-21st February, 2019. The innovative technologies being made available to the consumers during the exhibition are "Broderick Collection", "Dorval Bath Collection", "Bowery Bath Collection", "VoiceIQ Technology" and "Pendant Raincan Shower Head with H2Okinetic Technology and LED Lighting". These innovative products will exhibit the company's strategy to provide their customers with the latest innovations in technologies



o In December 2018, Somany Ceramics announced the availability of "French Collection" bath fittings product range. This availability will ensure and establish the company as a leading provider of bathroom-based products that can provide high performance benefits in the latest technological innovations. The products have been inspired by the growing trends of consumers to utilize smart home fittings



Market Segmentations:



Global Automatic Faucets Market is segmented on the basis of

o Product Type

o Energy Type

o Application

o Geography



Market Segmentations in Details:



By Product Type

o Battery Powered

o Electric Powered



By Energy Type

o Direct Current (DC)

o Alternate Current (AC)



By Application

o Residential

o Commercial

o Others



By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico



Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific



South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA



Competitive Analysis: Global Automatic Faucets Market



Global automatic faucets market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automatic faucets market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



