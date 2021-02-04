The rising use of smartphones for scanning the QR code and recognition of images and the growing e-commerce industry are driving the demand for the market.
Automatic Identification Data Capture (AIDC) technology automatically detects objects or data and stores it directly to the computer without human intervention. The ADIC technology is used in various applications, including asset management, security, government, hospitality, and healthcare. The global automatic identification data capture market is projected to reach USD 102.35 billion by 2027 from 36.80 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.6%.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Automatic Identification Data Capture Market:
Toshiba Corporation, Epson America Inc., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagull Scientific Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, IMPINJ Inc., SICK AG, Allien Technology Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation, among others.
Market Drivers:
The increasing usage of smartphones to scan QR codes and recognize images and the expanding e-commerce sector are essential factors fuelling the market for automatic identification data capture. The rising adoption of technology such as RFID, biometrics, and barcodes and the increasing awareness regarding data security is expected to drive the AIDC market's growth.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Biometric Systems
Smart Cards
Barcoding Solutions
Magnetic Stripe Cards
RFID Systems
Voice-Directed WMS
Wearables
Optical Character Recognition Systems
Google Glass
Vr Solutions
Heads-Up Displays
Offerings (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software
Hardware
Services
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Transportation
BFSI
Energy & Power
Retail
Logistics
Others
Overview of the TOC of the Report:
Introduction, Scope, and Overview
Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers
Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price
Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share
Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period
Country-wise analysis of the Automatic Identification Data Capture market by type, application, and manufacturers
Market Segmentation based on types
Market segmentation based on applications
Historical and forecast estimation and other chapters.
Regional Analysis:
In 2019, the Asia Pacific region led the market with a share of 36.4% and is predicted to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of key market players along with the growth of many retail and logistic firms are some key factors boosting the development of the market in the APAC region. North America is predicted to show significant growth due to the increasing investments in R&D activities for developing advanced automatic identification data capture methods.
