Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market is forecasted to be worth USD 102.35 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the increasing e-commerce industry, the rising use of smartphones for QR code scanning and image recognition, and the adoption of automatic detection and data collection solutions are anticipated to augment market growth. It is expected that increasing prospects in the supply chain management and healthcare sectors will further increase the implementation of this technology.



The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Automatic Identification Data Capture market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.



Key participants include Toshiba Corporation, Epson America Inc., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagull Scientific Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, IMPINJ Inc., SICK AG, Allien Technology Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation, among others.



Market Overview:



The report bifurcates the Automatic Identification Data Capture market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market on the basis of product, offerings, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biometric Systems

Smart Cards

Barcoding Solutions

Magnetic Stripe Cards

RFID Systems

Voice-Directed WMS

Wearables

Optical Character Recognition Systems

Google Glass

Vr Solutions

Heads-Up Displays



Offerings (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Services



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transportation

BFSI

Energy & Power

Retail

Logistics

Others



Regional Landscape section of the Automatic Identification Data Capture report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing cyber threats on critical infrastructure



4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of industrial automation and IoT



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Risk of malware attacks



4.2.3.2. High deployment cost



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Biometric Systems



5.1.2. Smart Cards



5.1.3. Barcoding Solutions



5.1.4. Magnetic Stripe Cards



5.1.5. Rfid Systems



5.1.6. Voice-Directed WMS



5.1.7. Wearables



5.1.8. Optical Character Recognition Systems



5.1.9. Google Glass



5.1.10. Vr Solutions



5.1.11. Heads-Up Displays



Chapter 6. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market By Offerings Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Offerings Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Software



6.1.2. Hardware



6.1.3. Services



Continue…!



