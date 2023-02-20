Automatic Injectors Professional Market Size, Share, and Growth Opportunities Report 2023

Hyderabad, Telangana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2023 -- Automatic Injectors Professional Market



Automatic injectors are a type of medical device used to administer medication to patients, often in emergency situations. They are designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, making them a popular choice for healthcare professionals and patients alike. The automatic injector market has seen significant growth in recent years due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and multiple sclerosis, and the growing demand for self-administered therapies.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the research report published by USD Analytics, the global "Automatic Injectors Professional Market" is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Drivers:



This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, and the increasing use of biologics for the treatment of various conditions. Biologics are complex drugs that are made from living cells and require injection, making automatic injectors a popular choice for their administration.



In the professional market, automatic injectors are used by healthcare providers in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings. They are used for the administration of a variety of medications, including epinephrine for anaphylaxis, insulin for diabetes, and glatiramer acetate for multiple sclerosis. The use of automatic injectors in healthcare settings has several benefits, including improved patient safety, increased efficiency, and reduced risk of needle-stick injuries for healthcare providers.



Market Challenges:

One of the challenges facing the professional automatic injector market is the cost of the devices. Automatic injectors can be expensive, particularly for patients who require frequent administration of medication. This can be a barrier to access for some patients, particularly those in low-income countries or without insurance coverage. However, as the market continues to grow and competition increases, it is expected that prices will become more affordable and accessible.



Market Opportunities:



One of the key opportunities in the professional automatic injector market is the increasing use of connected devices. Connected automatic injectors are equipped with sensors and wireless technology that allow them to connect to smartphones and other mobile devices, enabling patients and healthcare providers to track medication administration and monitor patient adherence to treatment plans. This can be particularly useful for patients with chronic conditions who require regular monitoring and adjustment of their treatment plans, as well as for healthcare providers who need to track patient progress and ensure that treatment goals are being met.



Segmentation Analysis:



The global Automatic Injectors Professional Market is segmented based on Product, Indication, Distribution Channel



By Therapy:



- Rheumatoid Arthritis

- Multiple Sclerosis

- Diabetes

- Anaphylaxis

- Other Therapies



Type:

- Disposable Autoinjectors

- Reusable Autoinjectors);

- Route of administration:

- Subcutaneous

- Intramuscular



End User:

- Home Care Settings

- Hospitals and Clinics

- Ambulatory Care Settings



Competitive Landscape:



The major companies in the Automatic Injectors Professional Market include

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- Sanofi

- Pfizer, Inc

- Mylan N.V

- Novartis AG

- Bayer AG

- Janssen Global Services, LLC

- Antares Pharma, Inc

- Amgen Inc

- Eli Lilly and Company

- Teva Pharmaceutical

- Merck KgaA

- GlaxoSmithKline plc

- Ypsomed

- SHL Medical

- Gerresheimer AG

- Midas Pharma GmbH

- Aptar Pharma

- Solteam Medical

- Stevanato Group

- E3D

- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc



Regional Analysis:



Asia-Pacific is a rapidly growing market for automatic injectors, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for self-administered therapies. The region is characterized by a large and growing population, as well as by a growing middle class with increasing purchasing power. As a result, the demand for automatic injectors is expected to increase significantly in the region in the coming years.



