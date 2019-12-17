Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2025 : Key Players Include Neology, Siemens, Elsag

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- Los Angeles, United State, December 2019,– – Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market research report is an in-depth study of market size with data Tables, Bar & Pie Chart, and Graphs & Statistics which helps easy to understand detailed breakdown of market region wise. It is a comprehensive study of crucial elements of the markets such as drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, on-going and upcoming trends, SWOT analysis, and many more among other market influencers and strategic data. The research study provides estimates for Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Forecast till 2025. Some are the key players taken under analysis for these studies are Neology, Siemens, Elsag, Kapsch TrafficCom, ARH, Genetec, Bosch Security Systems, NDI Recognition Systems, Tattile, Arvoo Imaging Products, Shenzhen AnShiBao, Petards Group, Digital Recognition Systems, CA Traffic, Clearview Communications, GeoVision, NEXCOM, HTS, TagMaster, ParkingEye Limited, AlertSystems, MAV Systems.



Each segment included in the research report is detailed and well-examined based on various crucial factors such as market share, revenue, Production, Region, Usage of the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems, Regional overview, Types, and Manufacturer. The report on Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market supports the competitors to focus on key regions of the Industry. It also provides an independent assessment of each segment as per future opportunities.



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Automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR; see also other names below) is a technology that uses optical character recognition on images to read vehicle registration plates to create vehicle location data. It can use existing closed-circuit television, road-rule enforcement cameras, or cameras specifically designed for the task. ANPR is used by police forces around the world for law enforcement purposes, including to check if a vehicle is registered or licensed. It is also used for electronic toll collection on pay-per-use roads and as a method of cataloguing the movements of traffic, for example by highways agencies.

In this study, the market for the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) consumption divided into five geographic regions. Europe was the largest market for ANPR systems in 2018. The large market in this region can be attributed to the high adoption of intelligent transportation systems for traffic management, tolling management, law/police enforcement, and other applications.

Factors that are driving this market include the infrastructure growth in emerging economies, increasing allocation of funds by various governments on intelligent transport system (ITS), deployment of camera technologies in security and surveillance, and traffic enforcement application, and the growing usage of video analytics technology for intelligent monitoring of vehicles.

In 2018, the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market size was 640 million US$ and is forecast to 1570 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems.



This study researches the market size of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems, presents the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on the key data information of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2013 to 2018.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Neology

Siemens

Elsag

Kapsch TrafficCom

ARH

Genetec

Bosch Security Systems

NDI Recognition Systems

Tattile

Arvoo Imaging Products

Shenzhen AnShiBao

Petards Group

Digital Recognition Systems

CA Traffic

Clearview Communications

GeoVision

NEXCOM

HTS

TagMaster

ParkingEye Limited

AlertSystems

MAV Systems



Market Segment by Product Type

Cameras

Hardware

Software & Services



Market Segment by Application

Traffic Management& Law Enforcement

Electronic Toll Collection

Car Park Management



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



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Table of Contents



Study Coverage: It includes years covered, study objectives, highlights of segmentation by product and application, and key manufacturers covered.

Executive Summary: This section of the report details macroscopic indicators, market drivers, trends, and issues, analysis of competitive landscape, market growth rate, pricing and marketing trends, and capacity, production, and revenue for the review period 2013-2025.

Market Size by Manufacturers: It includes production, revenue, and price analysis by manufacturer. In addition, it explores expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions.

Production Forecast: It includes forecast of the production of key producers in different regions and countries. Furthermore, it provides production and revenue forecasts by type of product.

Upstream, Industry Chain, and Downstream Customers Analysis: It includes analysis of upstream market, customers, distributors, marketing and distribution, and industrial chain.



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