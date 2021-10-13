NewYork, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2021 -- Automatic Mounter Wafer Equipment Market Size is forecast to reach $1.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2026. Automatic mounter wafer equipment ensures extremely safe operation while performing thin die fabrication of wafer processes in 3D IC and wafer level packaging technologies also known as wafer mounting. The rapid growth of advanced electronic controls and semiconductor devices along with consumer electronics is driving the market growth. In addition, automotive industry as system enables tape application with tape tension control, prevents air voids, and provides ideal tension for back-end process. Growth of the industry 4.0 have resulted in the major adoption of advanced semiconductor devices which are designed through wafer fabrication. This has led to the surge in automatic wafer equipment for advanced electronic controls. The adoption of IoT for faster data communication have led to advances in the sensor technology are the key factors driving the global Automatic Mounter Wafer Equipment Market.



Automatic Mounter Wafer Equipment Market Segment Analysis - By Wafer Size



The 300mm wafer chip segment held the highest market share of 28.56% in 2020 as they are more advanced owing to the mature manufacturing processes targeted for automotive, IoT and wireless. The IoT devices has increased the demand for connectivity, microcontrollers and integrated circuits due which there is a tremendous growth of the wafer mounting and fabrication. In addition, all these advance electronic controls requires wafer fabrication. Industrial IoT is high in demand boosting the requirement of automatic mounter wafer equipment as IoT is interconnected with wireless devices. IIoT and Industry 4.0 connect industrial automation devices and equipment with cloud-based systems in order to harvest information faster and to drive business value by providing new services to customers and this has provided opportunities for automatic mounter wafer equipment, thereby driving the market growth.



Automatic Mounter Wafer Equipment Market Segment Analysis - By End Use



Semiconductor and Electronics is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 12.08% the forecast period, owing to the demand for faster, better and cheaper electronic devices drive all component manufacturers to constantly upgrade their offerings which escalate the demand for automatic mounter wafer equipment. With growing trend for miniaturization in semiconductor and electronics, there is requirement of high precision for fabrication of wafers which tend create opportunities for Industrial automation. Chinese Government had planned to launch backed investment firm of $47 billion as semiconductor fund. Increasing investments and funds for semiconductors has been providing opportunities for adoption of automatic mounter wafer equipment which is further set to drive the demand of these equipment in semiconductor industry.



Automatic Mounter Wafer Equipment Market Segment Analysis - By Geography



Automatic Mounter Wafer Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific region held significant market share of 32.45% in 2020. Growth in car manufacturing and automation in industries such as consumer electronics are said to drive the automatic mounter wafer equipment market here. Japan globally leads in IIoT automation with its use of robot and sensor products where the silicon wafers and ICs are primarily required. China had a GDP of about $14.3 trillion in 2019 and is one of the largest economies worldwide. The major industries in China other than services are manufacturing and electronics. Further, the increasing production and sales of car in countries including China and Japan is also analyzed to drive the market growth.



Automatic Mounter Wafer Equipment Market Drivers



Growth of the consumer electronics and Telecommunication sector:



The growth of the telecommunication sector due to the evolution of wireless technology is witnessing a significant growth for the silicon wafers and ICs. The upsurge in usage of electronics devices and growth in consumer electronics industry have driven the demand for wafers and ICs for communication. According to Intelligence Node, the number of smartphone users in United States crossed $260 million in April 2020, and smartphone shipments reached $161 million in 2019. The home entertainment systems have projected a growth upto $4 billion of revenue in United States in 2019 and is further anticipated to grow in the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to the fact that more than 300 distinct brands of Television are available in US market. This contributed towards the positive growth of the market. The government of United Kingdom funded $5bn for the rural areas in 2020. It is an investment to enhance the communication channels in the rural areas of the UK. In 2019, Huawei a telecommunication equipment company has committed to invest up to $800 million over the next three years to expand its presence in Brazil via a new manufacturing facility in São Paulo. As the Brazilian telecoms are planning to make the telecom sector world's largest 5G spectrum. All these applications require wafers and ICs which are mounted by the automatic mounter wafer equipment propelling the market growth.



Emergence of Internet of Things (IoT):



Emergence of IoT has led to the growth of silicon wafers and ICs as there is a requirement of sensors, microcontrollers that can assist applications of the retrieving real-time data and others. IoT is widely being used in Canadian markets as the tracking and monitoring of vital assets have become much simpler through the use of this technology. Moreover, the movement of inventory and status of the stationary machines and containers are tracked through the use of connected sensors that transmits the location of vehicles. As IoT technology in industries mostly depend on sensors and connectors, there is increasing use of wafer chips and ICs for wireless communications. For instance, in 2019, U.K. government had invested $40 million to use industrial digital technologies to transform manufacturing productivity. By 2030, the government has also planned to raise productivity by 30% by investing more in projects that support automation which drives the market in future as it works by leveraging the IoT technology.



Automatic Mounter Wafer Equipment Market Challenges



Operational challenges accompanied by high cost:



Due to growth in the wireless technology there is demand for faster and more complex chips to optimize the performance of these chips, the industry requires new and better packages with good electrical characteristics, smaller form factors, and more I/O. The packaging and fabrication have become more complex as the defects are smaller and harder to find. In addition, the small manufacturers are facing challenges in buying the equipment as it has high price which are hindering the market growth.



Automatic Mounter Wafer Equipment Market Landscape



Product launches, acquisitions, Partnerships and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Automatic Mounter Wafer Equipment. Automatic Mounter Wafer Equipment top 10 companies include Longhill Industries Ltd., LINTEC Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Takatori Corporation, Disco Corporation, Ultron Systems, Tokyo Electron Ltd., Advanced Dicing Technologies, Yamaha Motors, Syagrus Systems among others.



Acquisitions/Product Launches



In 2021, Yamaha Motors launched i-Cube10 (YRH10) for electronic components and semiconductor packages. The has high mounting accuracy and production capability for device assembly.



In 2021, Hprobe GmbH, established a subsidiary company in Germany to provide Automatic Wafer Test Equipment as it received order from Institute of Photonics Microsystems.



Key Takeaways



High adoption of IIoT for factory automation technology in industries owing to emerging technologies and precision in warehouse activities set to drive the market growth.



Semiconductors and Electronics sector is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 12.08% the forecast period, owing to Implementation of IoT in automation technology to incorporate progressive levels of factory control software components, automated material handling systems, and real-time process tool control to meet the growing and changing needs of semiconductors and electronics.



Government initiatives and investments on wireless communication infrastructure in countries such as China and India have created opportunities for Automatic Mounter Wafer Equipment.



