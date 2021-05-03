Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system market is expected to reach USD 4,899.0 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Rising focus on smart city development is a significant factor driving Automatic Number Plate Recognition system market revenue growth. Reducing traffic congestion and decreasing on-road risks to commuters and pedestrians through provision of real-time traffic information to transport departments as well as commuters is inherent to the idea behind the development of smart cities.



The market is anticipated to grow exponentially due to the recent progression of technology and developments in products and services. The report further analyzes the revenue growth at the global, regional, and country level with an extensive analysis of current and future industry trends pertaining to each segment and sub-segment. Furthermore, the report analyses the manufacturing process segment, competitive benchmarking, revenue shares of the leading company, regional and global opportunities, latest trends, and market dynamics, and historical data and forecasts.



The global ANPR system market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of small- and medium-sized companies accounting for a majority revenue share. Major companies have well-established facilities and engage in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies in the ANPR system market. Some prominent players operating in the ANPR system market are:



Siemens AG

ARH Inc.

Neology Inc.

Kapsch TrafficCom

Genetec Inc.

TagMaster

Conduent Inc.

Bosch Ltd.

Q-Free ASA

Vigilant Solutions Inc.



Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global ANPR system market on the basis of component, type, application, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fixed ANPR System

Mobile ANPR System

Portable ANPR System



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Traffic Management

Electronic Toll Collection

Law Enforcement

Access Control

Parking Management



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.



Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



For more details on the Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automatic-number-plate-recognition-system-market



