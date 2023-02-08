Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2023 -- Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Outlook 2023:



The Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market is an extensive, advantageous technology solution that helps identify and monitor vehicles for protecting borders, intercepting criminals, providing toll payments, and parking management. Designed to read varying font types & sizes as well as license plates from different countries with ease and accuracy, the ANPR System has a wide scope of applications across various industries such as law enforcement & public safety, defense & military, automotive aftermarket, traffic control & navigation services, intelligent parking systems (IPS), electronic payment collection & entrance monitoring.

Moreover, the growing integration of AI-based technologies in this system compounds its scope in fulfilling real-time big data analytics requirements. The market is also expected to be driven by ongoing developments in IoT, advanced facial recognition technologies supported by biometric authentication methods integrated with access control solutions.



"According to SNS insider, The Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Size is Escalated at US$ 3.06 bn in 2022, and is expected to reach US$ 6.28 bn by 2030, with a growing healthy CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period 2023-2030."



In both historical and modern contexts, the research report provides a dashboard analysis of significant firms, highlighting their effective marketing strategies, market presence, and most recent successes. The Automatic Number Plate Recognition System research report will assist readers in examining and analyzing the global reach of the market, as well as providing detailed industry information.



The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's drivers, constraints, opportunities, and threats. This information may be useful to stakeholders in making better investment decisions. The Automatic Number Plate Recognition System market research report discusses the COVID-19 Pandemic, its effects on the market, and other market-related events.



Major Key Players Analysis are covered in Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market are listed below:

- Kapsch TrafficCom

- Siemens

- Conduent, Inc.

- HikVision

- Genetec, Inc

- Axis Communications

- Adaptive Recognition

- Q-Free ASA

- Jenoptik Group

- Nedap



Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Segmentation Overview:



The agenda of the market research report covers a thorough segmental analysis. The global Automatic Number Plate Recognition System market analysis delves into key industry sectors and provides readers with a summary of the most recent market trends, drivers, restraints, and metrics. The market research report also examines forecasts for the growth of product and service demand.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market are Listed Below:



Segmentation By Type:

- Mobile ANPR Systems

- Fixed ANPR Systems

- Portable ANPR Systems



Segmentation By Component:

- ANPR Software

- ANPR Camera

- Frame Grabber

- Trigger

- Others



Segmentation By Application:

- Law Enforcement

- Traffic Management

- Electronic Toll Collection

- Parking Management

- Access Control



Segmentation By End-user:

- Government

- Institutions

- Commercial



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 implications for this business are examined in the Automatic Number Plate Recognition System market research report. COVID-19 has three potential global market effects: an immediate impact on demand and supply, market and supply chain disruption, and financial harm to businesses and financial markets.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition System are as follows:



- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:

- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Regional Outlook



The Automatic Number Plate Recognition System market research examines a wide range of geographical areas. The market research thoroughly examines and covers important geographic areas such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The study examines the major firms that influence regional growth as well as the factors that drive regional market growth.



Competitive Analysis



External consultants with knowledge of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition System market, such as valuation specialists, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, as well as industry experts such as vice presidents, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, are frequently involved in the competitive analysis process.



Key Questions Answered by the Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Report:



- What impact do the ongoing crises in Ukraine and Russia have on the current state of the market?

- How do the world's best market players stay one step ahead of the competition?

- What are the main growth and trend prospects for the target market?



Conclusion of This Research Study:

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System research would be extremely beneficial for market participants looking to renew their commercial activity. Several primary interviews with business executives and other industry participants were conducted during the market research to confirm the information and gain a more in-depth analytical understanding of the topic.



