New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- The report includes estimations of market size, market share, product types and applications, growth rate, future trends, and regional bifurcation of the market. The market report on the Automatic Tire Inflation System industry covers all mandatory and fruitful data about the industry that can assist the companies and business decision-makers in formulating strategic business plans to expand their business.



The report is updated with the latest market scenarios with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains and contributed to financial instabilities. It has also affected the market trends and dynamics and has drastically affected the key segments of the market. The report offers a comprehensive initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Automatic Tire Inflation System market and its crucial segments.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the Automatic Tire Inflation System market with extensive profiling of the companies to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape on a global level. The top manufacturers/companies are profiled along with their sales and revenue estimations, market size, market reach, market share, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players studied in the report are EnPro Industries (U.S.), WABCO (Belgium), Goodyear (U.S.), Michelin (France), SAF-HOLLAND (Luxembourg), The Boler Company (U.S.), Dana Incorporated (U.S.), and IDEX Corporation (U.S.). SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are also covered in the report.



Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2017-2027)



Continuous Tire Inflation System

Central Tire Inflation System



Component Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2017-2027)



Rotary Union

Air Delivery System

Pressure Sensor

Buffer Tank

Housing

Compressor

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)



On-Highway Vehicle Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2017-2027)



Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle



Off-Highway Vehicle Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2017-2027)



Agricultural Vehicles

Construction Vehicles



Electric Vehicle Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2017-2027)



Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle



Furthermore, the report divides the Automatic Tire Inflation System market on the basis of types and application spectrum to impart a clear understanding of the market.



The statistically significant data offered by the report assists the readers in building a strong foothold in the industry while navigating through serious competitive waters. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics and offers a futuristic outlook with regards to growth driving and restraining factors.



The report also offers an all-encompassing regional bifurcation and analysis of the market to offer an insight into import/export, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratios, market share, market growth, presence of key competitors, and revenue contribution.



The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



