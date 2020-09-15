New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2020 -- Reports and Data offers a comprehensive report on the Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market along with a detailed evaluation of the present and future trends and key data on the leading regions of the market. The report offers extensive data on the key regions with high market concentration and offers an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of each region. The report is an all-inclusive document that discusses prominent information regarding the trends, demand and supply ratio, market share, growth opportunities, and key players of the Automatic Tire Inflation System market.



The Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market was valued at USD 1.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.9% through the forecast period to reach the valuation of USD 1.90 billion by 2027.



The report further analyzes the market segmentation based on types and applications. Furthermore, the report offers a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape by thoroughly analyzing the prominent leaders operating in the industry.



Some key players profiled in the report are:



EnPro Industries (U.S.), WABCO (Belgium), Goodyear (U.S.), Michelin (France), SAF-HOLLAND (Luxembourg), The Boler Company (U.S.), Dana Incorporated (U.S.), and IDEX Corporation (U.S.).



Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2017-2027)



Continuous Tire Inflation System

Central Tire Inflation System



Component Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2017-2027)



Rotary Union

Air Delivery System

Pressure Sensor

Buffer Tank

Housing

Compressor

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)



On-Highway Vehicle Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2017-2027)



Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle



Off-Highway Vehicle Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2017-2027)



Agricultural Vehicles

Construction Vehicles



Electric Vehicle Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2017-2027)



Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle



To provide an in-depth analysis of the global Automatic Tire Inflation System market with regards to its growth opportunities, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, and export and import ratio, the market report offers key statistical data across the leading regions of the global Automatic Tire Inflation System market. The regional segment of the report covers an analysis of the key geographical regions, such as:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report offers:



An in-depth overview of the Automatic Tire Inflation System market landscape

Assessment of the global industry trends for the historical period of 2017-2018, the current year 2019-2020, and a forecast estimation for the period 2020-2027

Overview of the company profiles and product portfolios

R&D advancements and technological developments in the Automatic Tire Inflation System industry.

Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and risks

Study of the market in terms of revenue and product consumption patterns



Additionally, the report offers historical analysis and forecast analysis for the global Automatic Tire Inflation System market.



Historical Years: 2017-2018



Base Year: 2019



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Years: 2020-2027



The report answers radical questions about the global Automatic Tire Inflation System market. It aims to offer a competitive edge to the reader by providing insightful data about strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, government deals, and product launches.



The report provides an extensive forecast of the industry and its significant growth in the forecast years. The report provides important information regarding sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, market share, and current and emerging market trends. Along with this, the report covers SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



