The following manufacturers are covered:

GE

Eaton

Cummins

KOHLER

ABB

Briggs & Stratton

Vertiv

GENERAC

Socomec

Thomson Power Systems



Market Overview

Automatic Transfer Switches are the efficient switches that are used to use power from a new or used generator when the primary power source has stopped working. These switches automatically transfer the power supply to a backup source when a power outage or failure happens. A standby power source is invoked during the electrical failure to obtain interrupted power supply. The Automatic Transfer Switches are used to run local diesel generators or other electric equipment until the actual power is restored.



The Automatic Transfer Switches are used during emergency situations and are present for transferring loads and distribution system from one power source to another. These switches are reliable, rugged, versatile and compact. Different voltage rating automatic transfer switches are available depending on the amount of power to be redistributed from a grid to another backup power source. The switch shifts the load and provides stable backup power within prescribed voltage and frequency tolerances. Places like hospitals, data centres, and factories critically require a continuous supply. This makes Automatic Transfer Switches extremely essential for these places.



The global Automatic Transfer Switches market report forecast the growth of the global product market for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report presents the current data, historical information and the global future outlook status for the market. The in-depth analysis of the global Automatic Transfer Switches has been highlighted covering the latest trends and technological innovations in the market. The inclusive market growth based on the sales, consumption, and prices in the global and regional level is also presented in the global market report.



Market Segmentation

The present market report includes the introduction of vendors, regions, product types and the end industries and the market segmentation of the global Automatic Transfer Switches based on the product type and applications.

On the basis of product type, the Automatic Transfer Switches market segmentation has been made as:

- Closed transition

- Open transition

- A static transfer switch (STS)

- Others



The Static transfer switch is an efficient and reliable switch that monitors both the power sources. As soon as there is a breakdown of one source, the required power is instantaneously switched to the substitute backup source.

And based on the end-user or the applications, the global product market can be classified into:

- Commercial

- Industrial

- Residential



Regional Overview

Countries like France, Germany, India, US, Canada, Mexico, China, Italy, Japna. South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and Brazil are among the major rising hubs for the growth and rise of the global Automatic Transfer Switches market. The market forecast based on different regions and countries done from the period 2020 to 2025. The report also presents the preferences of the key companies that are inclusive of substitutability, influenced by strategy and professional needs. The in-depth analysis of the global product market has been done based on the latest ongoing trends and various developments in the power system R&D.



Industry News

ABB, a Swiss-Swedish multinational electrical engineering and power systems company, has announced the commercial availability of the world's first Subsea power system that is designed to bring more clean, safe and sustainable oil and gas production. It is a US$100 million joint industry project between ABB and partners such as Equinor, Chevron and Total that was initiated in 2013. The company has completed a 3000-hour shallow water test in Finland to validate subsea technology.



