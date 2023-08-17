NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Automatic Transmission System Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automatic Transmission System market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are GETRAG (Germany), Automatic Transmission System (Canada), Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), JATCO Ltd. (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), BorgWarner Inc. (United States), GKN PLC (United Kingdom), Allison Transmission (United States), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland).



Scope of the Report of Automatic Transmission System

The automatic transmission in automobiles is a unit that supplies the power from the clutch to the differential. There are various types of gear transmission system. Transmission system support in improving the economy and efficiency of the work transfer. Some traditional automatic transmissions machines are with limited speed ranges, such as few forklifts and lawn mowers which only use torque convertor other type are continuously variable transmission, dual clutch transmission and automated manual transmission system. Gear shifting strategy is the core of intelligent control of any automatic transmission used in modern vehicles. It directly effects the vehicle performance, drivers feel and fuel economy. This growth is primarily driven by Rise in Demand for Electrification of Vehicle System.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission (CVT, DCT and AMT)), Application (Passenger Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Components (Control Units, Actuators, Push belts, Sensors, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Manual Automotive Transmission System Emerging Economies



Market Trends:

Rising demand for low range and mid-range automobile in Emerging Economies



Market Drivers:

Rise in Demand for Electrification of Vehicle System



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



