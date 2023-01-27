Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Worth $143 Million by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- The global automatic tube cleaning system market size is estimated to be USD 117 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 143 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0%. Automatic tube cleaning systems reduce the frequency of costly maintenance shutdowns while optimizing equipment function and increasing energy savings. Automated tube cleaning systems frequently work to eliminate the formation of deposits, thereby decreasing the frequency of costly maintenance shutdowns while optimizing equipment function.



Automatic ball tube cleaning system to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period



Automatic ball tube cleaning system is an inline cleaning system, which means that there is no need to shut down the plant for periodic cleaning of heat exchanger tubes or interrupt the plant operation. The cleaning can be done without interrupting the process. The key players which provide automatic ball tube cleaning systems are Taprogge Gmbh (Germany), Beaudrey (France), and Westech Engineering, Inc (U.S)



Power generation industry to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Power generation industry is likely to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The automatic tube cleaning system is used to increase the cooling capacity and energy savings in heat exchangers. It is cost-effective, which reduces carbon footprint and helps heat exchangers operate at peak efficiency.



Asia Pacific to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period



The increasing population and rapidly growing industrialization have made China and India the largest electricity producers in the world. Also, the APAC region has a booming commercial space industry. The growing need for energy saving and improving operational efficiency in refineries and commercial spaces drives the market for automatic tube cleaning systems in APAC. Moreover, the increase in demand for electricity due to growing urbanization and population increases the need for power plants to generate sufficient electricity for usage. These factors are driving the growth of automatic tube cleaning systems in Asia Pacific.



Major companies operating in the automatic tube cleaning system market include Taprogge Gmbh (Germany) BEAUDREY (France), WesTech Engineering, LLC (U.S.), Ovivo (Canada), Balltech Energy Ltd.(Israel) and among others