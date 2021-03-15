Automatic Weapons Market Global Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts 2020-2027

A recent market study on the Automatic Weapons market applies both primary and secondary research techniques to identify new opportunities for development for the Automatic Weapons market for the forecast period, 2020 -2027.
The global market landscape of Automatic Weapons is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.
Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of the polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.
Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.
Segmental Analysis
The global Automatic Weapons market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Automatic Weapons sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automatic Weapons Market on the basis of Type, Platform, Materials Used, Technology, Caliber Type, and Region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Automatic Rifle
Machine Gun
Light Machine Gun (LMG)
Medium Machine Gun (MMG)
Heavy Machine Gun (HMG)
Automatic Launchers
Grenade launcher
Mortar Launcher
Missile Launcher
Automatic Cannon
Gatling Gun
Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Land
Battle Tanks
Armored Fighting Vehicles
Light Protected Vehicles
Naval
Destroyers
Frigates
Corvettes
Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs)
Airborne
Fighter Aircraft
Helicopters
Combat Support Aircraft
Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Steel
Aluminum
Polymer
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Fully Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Caliber Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Small
56mm
62mm
7mm
5mm
Others
Medium
20mm
25mm
30mm
40mm
Others
Large
81mm
120mm
Others
Regional Segmentation;
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Radical Features of the Automatic Weapons Market Report:
The report encompasses Automatic Weapons market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements
An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently
Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies
Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report
The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Automatic Weapons industry
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Automatic Weapons Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Automatic Weapons Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on military equipment upgradation
4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries
4.2.2.3. Increasing terrorism & domestic violence
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it
4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Automatic Weapons Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Automatic Rifle
5.1.2. Machine Gun
5.1.2.1. Light Machine Gun (LMG)
5.1.2.2. Medium Machine Gun (MMG)
5.1.2.3. Heavy Machine Gun (HMG)
5.1.3. Automatic Launchers
5.1.3.1. Grenade launcher
5.1.3.2. Mortar Launcher
5.1.3.3. Missile Launcher
5.1.4. Automatic Cannon
5.1.5. Gatling Gun
Chapter 6. Automatic Weapons Market By Platform Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Land
6.1.1.1. Battle Tanks
6.1.1.2. Armored Fighting Vehicles
6.1.1.3. Light Protected Vehicles
6.1.2. Naval
6.1.2.1. Destroyers
6.1.2.2. Frigates
6.1.2.3. Corvettes
6.1.2.4. Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs)
6.1.3. Airborne
6.1.3.1. Fighter Aircraft
6.1.3.2. Helicopters
6.1.3.3. Combat Support Aircraft
Chapter 7. Automatic Weapons Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
