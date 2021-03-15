Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The global market landscape of Automatic Weapons is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. D Automatic Weapons Market Global Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts 2020-2027



The global market landscape of Automatic Weapons is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.



Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of the polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.



Competitive Landscape:



Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.



Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.



Segmental Analysis



The global Automatic Weapons market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Automatic Weapons sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automatic Weapons Market on the basis of Type, Platform, Materials Used, Technology, Caliber Type, and Region:



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Automatic Rifle

Machine Gun

Light Machine Gun (LMG)

Medium Machine Gun (MMG)

Heavy Machine Gun (HMG)

Automatic Launchers

Grenade launcher

Mortar Launcher

Missile Launcher

Automatic Cannon

Gatling Gun



Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Land

Battle Tanks

Armored Fighting Vehicles

Light Protected Vehicles

Naval

Destroyers

Frigates

Corvettes

Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs)

Airborne

Fighter Aircraft

Helicopters

Combat Support Aircraft



Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic



Caliber Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Small

56mm

62mm

7mm

5mm

Others

Medium

20mm

25mm

30mm

40mm

Others

Large

81mm

120mm

Others



Regional Segmentation;



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Radical Features of the Automatic Weapons Market Report:



The report encompasses Automatic Weapons market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Automatic Weapons industry



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Automatic Weapons Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Automatic Weapons Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on military equipment upgradation



4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries



4.2.2.3. Increasing terrorism & domestic violence



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it



4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Automatic Weapons Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Automatic Rifle



5.1.2. Machine Gun



5.1.2.1. Light Machine Gun (LMG)



5.1.2.2. Medium Machine Gun (MMG)



5.1.2.3. Heavy Machine Gun (HMG)



5.1.3. Automatic Launchers



5.1.3.1. Grenade launcher



5.1.3.2. Mortar Launcher



5.1.3.3. Missile Launcher



5.1.4. Automatic Cannon



5.1.5. Gatling Gun



Chapter 6. Automatic Weapons Market By Platform Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



6.1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Land



6.1.1.1. Battle Tanks



6.1.1.2. Armored Fighting Vehicles



6.1.1.3. Light Protected Vehicles



6.1.2. Naval



6.1.2.1. Destroyers



6.1.2.2. Frigates



6.1.2.3. Corvettes



6.1.2.4. Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs)



6.1.3. Airborne



6.1.3.1. Fighter Aircraft



6.1.3.2. Helicopters



6.1.3.3. Combat Support Aircraft



Chapter 7. Automatic Weapons Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



