The global automatic weapons market is estimated to reach a value of USD 9.32 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research. Growing investments in defence by governments and the rise in terrorist activities, cross-border tensions, political conflicts are major factors boosting the market growth during the forecast period. The market is highly competitive, with a large number of manufacturers, ranging from small startups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates, operating in the market.



Key players in the Automatic Weapons market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.



Market Drivers

Automatic rifles, including machine guns, Gatling guns, automatic cannons, and automatic launchers, are expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period, owing to its suitable use in both battlefield and security purposes. The materials used in the manufacturing process has evolved over the past years. The industry has adapted to the use of polymers in the manufacturing process due to various advantages, including it being light-weight, which makes it easier to use both in the battlefield and homeland security. The use of polymers is expected to witness the highest growth with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Automatic Rifle

Machine Gun

Light Machine Gun (LMG)

Medium Machine Gun (MMG)

Heavy Machine Gun (HMG)

Automatic Launchers

Grenade launcher

Mortar Launcher

Missile Launcher

Automatic Cannon

Gatling Gun



Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Land

Battle Tanks

Armored Fighting Vehicles

Light Protected Vehicles

Naval

Destroyers

Frigates

Corvettes

Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs)

Airborne

Fighter Aircraft

Helicopters

Combat Support Aircraft



Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic



Caliber Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Small

56mm

62mm

7mm

5mm

Others

Medium

20mm

25mm

30mm

40mm

Others

Large

81mm

120mm

Others



Regional Outlook



The governments in the Asia Pacific region, especially in countries like China, India, Japan, and North and South Korea, have shown a continuous rise in budget allotments for defence. The high budget allotment has helped the regional market grow to a considerable size and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (Germany, UK, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)



MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Automatic Weapons Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Automatic Weapons Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on military equipment upgradation



4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries



4.2.2.3. Increasing terrorism & domestic violence



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it



4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Automatic Weapons Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Automatic Rifle



5.1.2. Machine Gun



5.1.2.1. Light Machine Gun (LMG)



5.1.2.2. Medium Machine Gun (MMG)



5.1.2.3. Heavy Machine Gun (HMG)



5.1.3. Automatic Launchers



5.1.3.1. Grenade launcher



5.1.3.2. Mortar Launcher



5.1.3.3. Missile Launcher



5.1.4. Automatic Cannon



5.1.5. Gatling Gun



