Automation and Controls Magazine Looks at Fishbowl Inventory for Small Manufacturers

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler recently contributed a feature article titled, “Inventory Automation Solutions Impact the Bottom-Line,” published in the current issue of Automation and Controls Today.



According to Cutler, “Standard Industrial Classification Codes differentiate between categories of industry. The range of products represented is vast from fasteners to chemical manufacturing to automation and manufacturing. Many of these manufacturers are small, employing under 100 people. The products they manufacturer, range from molecular imaging equipment to guns and firearms. Few software vendors will turn away a potential client. Fishbowl Inventory will only sell when it is the correct solution. Millions of small and enjoy at a more affordable price.”



What stops smaller organizations experiencing growth, is the false idea that they must spend significant sums of money or undergo the learning curve to move to a bigger accounting and inventory platform. Inventory management can have a profound effect on the bottom-line of many companies, including automation industries and other traditional companies that have yet to consider the possibilities of inventory software.



Fishbowl Inventory (http://fishbowlinventory.com) is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



QuickBooks owns an estimated seventy-eight (78%) percent of the accounting software market. Analysts estimate there are more than 7.1 million copies of QuickBooks in use. By conservative estimates, more than forty (40%) percent of these organizations directly need or could strongly benefit from inventory control.



Fishbowl Inventory has been the most frequently requested inventory solution for QuickBooks users for more than a decade. As small-to-medium companies grow and face increasing competition, the flexible cost-effective combination of QuickBooks and Fishbowl grows alongside SMBs regardless of the industry sector. These smaller firms need the same kind of inventory management large organizations enjoy at a more affordable price.



Manufacturers benefit in many ways by using Fishbowl’s Manufacturing Option. Fishbowl provides several competitive advantages, including configurable bills of materials, instructions, and stages; tracks tens of thousands of parts and integrates with QuickBooks.



As manufacturers grow and expand their product line, increasingly complex processes must be coordinated. Fishbowl simplifies processes by automatically generating manufacture orders, work orders, bills of materials and other essential documents when customer orders arrive. Each bill of materials can include detailed instructions, multiple stages of production, and other features to make every manufacturing job more efficient.



Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity.



